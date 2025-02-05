The One Rule To Remember When Pairing Wine With Salad

Salad may not be your first pick for a food to pair wine with, but your favorite bottle can be just as satisfying with a fresh mix of greens as it is with steak or pasta. Of course salad is a very broad category, with light summer salads featuring citrus and fruit sharing the name with heartier fare like a classic Cobb salad or even taco salad. While that does mean your wine-pairing possibilities are wonderfully wide ranging, it also makes it hard to get a handle on exactly what you should be focusing on when choosing a wine. That's especially true when you are dealing with a lot of different ingredients and flavors melding together. So to untangle all these questions, we asked expert Gillian Ballance, a master sommelier at Treasury Wine Estates, for her top rule when pairing wine and salad.

Ballance noted the fundamental challenge of wine and salad, saying, "Salads can range quite a bit in flavors and acidity, so likewise, there are a range of wines you can pair with salads depending on the contents." But she zeroed in on a few good barometers, telling us "when pairing wine with a salad, I recommend paying attention to the acidity and the dressing type." This is a great baseline way to categorize your salad, because the dressing is always going to dominate the flavor the most. Acidity levels are usually easy to notice, and are one aspect of wine tasting that even casual drinkers can suss out pretty well.