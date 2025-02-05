Here's How Long To Slow Cook Pot Roast For Fall-Apart Tender Meat

Rustic, filling, and comforting — pot roast is one of those wintery dishes that always feels like a warm, culinary hug. Originating in medieval Europe, where peasants slow-cooked whatever tough pieces of meat were available over a fire, pot roast is the result of turning lemons into lemonade ... or in this case, almost inedible cuts of meat into melt-in-your-mouth meals for large groups. Nowadays, families with all sorts of different budgets have a wider selection of protein to choose from when cooking their meals, however, pot roast still requires cuts of beef with lots of connective tissue.

When craving a warm, steaming pot roast, we recommend reaching for cuts of meat that work well for braising, like chuck roast or bottom round roast — which come from opposite, but equally muscular ends of cattle. Both beef cuts are filled with tendons, ligaments, and silverskin (i.e. connective tissue) which does really well cooking for long periods of time. We spoke to Jesse Moore, the corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, to get a better understanding of how long to slow-cook pot roast to get that fall-apart tender meat. According to chef Moore, "If you really want to get scientific about it, the collagen in a chuck roast breaks down between 195 and 203 [degrees Fahrenheit]." Moore says the way to get to that temperature is by taking things low and slow, which is the path for your chuck roast to become fall-apart tender. Collagen is a protein that supports connective tissue among other things, and, as chef Moore points out, once it breaks down it also moistens up your roast while adding flavor.

