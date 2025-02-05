You Should Never Grill A Stuffed Turkey. Here's Why

As a tradition that dates back to ancient Rome, stuffing refers to filling meat with seasonings, spices, and vegetables for a one-dish meal in which both the meat and the veggies benefit. Turkey stuffing is an indispensable Thanksgiving staple that uses different types of bread along with veggies and seasonings for a much heartier dish. However, If you're going to grill your turkey, you should leave the stuffing out of it. In an interview with Tasting Table, Brazilian grill master and private chef Silvio Correa warned us of the perils of grilling a stuffed turkey to taste, texture, and health.

"Grilling a stuffed turkey is not recommended because the stuffing may not reach a safe temperature of 165°F without overcooking the meat," Correa said. "Instead, I suggest cooking the stuffing separately and serving it alongside the turkey for the best results."

Despite stuffing being traditionally cooked inside the turkey, the custom has fallen out of favor due to the risks of foodborne illnesses. An internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit not only indicates that your stuffing is cooked all the way through and safe to eat, but it's also the minimum internal temperature for turkey. To Chef Correa's point, the turkey will reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit and surpass it before the stuffing does, resulting in dry, flavorless meat. If you take the turkey off the grill when the meat is done but the stuffing isn't, the meat will taste good, but your stuffing might make the dinner party sick!

