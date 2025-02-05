Timing Is Everything When Seasoning Homemade Potato Chips

Potato chips, in any and all forms, are undeniably tasty. There's something about that crispy crackle, combined with the tasty seasonings, that makes them hard to stop eating. And if you eat enough of them, or want to start experimenting with fun variations and flavors, you may try your hand at making homemade potato chips. And the key to making a great batch of homemade potato chips, besides getting the frying temperature and thickness of your slices just right, is to season them at the right time — immediately after cooking.

Once you get down your potato variety of choice (Russet potatoes are a popular and fitting variety), whip out your mandoline, and get your oil hot, it's time to start frying. Your potatoes need to be hot and straight out of the fryer when you add your seasoning. Otherwise, the salt, or any other seasonings that you use, may not stick to the chips. Once your chips have been carefully spooned out of the fryer oil, you can lay them on a paper towel to soak them with oil and douse them with the seasoning of your choice.