Why Russet Potatoes Are So Popular For Homemade Chips

If you've ever made a batch of homemade potato chips, you know they can be even more delicious than your favorite store-bought brand. Though they require a bit more effort, but when done right, they are worth the additional work. Homemade potato chips are ultra-crispy, slightly salty, and they only contain a few ingredients, making them the healthier choice. Choosing the right potato is one of the most important things to consider before you try to make your own potato chips to ensure that your crispy chips aren't soggy and crumbly. Russets are among the most popular, because they're starchy and will soak up all that frying oil to ensure your batch is crispier than ever.

There are many types of potatoes, but there are two major potato categories that distinguish them all: Waxy and starchy. Waxy potatoes have yellow or red skin and include varieties like the Yukon Gold and the French Fingerling. These potatoes generally keep their shape well so you'll often see them in potato salads. However, they don't soak up water or oil, which means that they aren't the right choice if you're looking to achieve a crispy texture. Starchy potatoes, on the other hand, include varieties like the King Edward and the Russet. These potatoes absorb the oil you'll use to fry them in, leaving you with a crispy texture even Lay's would envy.