Why Russet Potatoes Are So Popular For Homemade Chips
If you've ever made a batch of homemade potato chips, you know they can be even more delicious than your favorite store-bought brand. Though they require a bit more effort, but when done right, they are worth the additional work. Homemade potato chips are ultra-crispy, slightly salty, and they only contain a few ingredients, making them the healthier choice. Choosing the right potato is one of the most important things to consider before you try to make your own potato chips to ensure that your crispy chips aren't soggy and crumbly. Russets are among the most popular, because they're starchy and will soak up all that frying oil to ensure your batch is crispier than ever.
There are many types of potatoes, but there are two major potato categories that distinguish them all: Waxy and starchy. Waxy potatoes have yellow or red skin and include varieties like the Yukon Gold and the French Fingerling. These potatoes generally keep their shape well so you'll often see them in potato salads. However, they don't soak up water or oil, which means that they aren't the right choice if you're looking to achieve a crispy texture. Starchy potatoes, on the other hand, include varieties like the King Edward and the Russet. These potatoes absorb the oil you'll use to fry them in, leaving you with a crispy texture even Lay's would envy.
Methods for the best homemade potato chips
Another important component of making homemade potato chips is ensuring that each chip is sliced evenly. Use a mandoline slicer to cut slices of your potato anywhere between 1/16 and ⅛ inches thick. Then, soak them in cold water to get all of that excess starch out. This will ensure even cooking once you begin frying the chips. To give your chips a bit of subtle flavor, follow up with a soak in a water-vinegar mixture. This can also help give your chips a crispier texture, as it will help break down the surface of the potatoes. Tuck the slices in between an absorbent cloth to make sure they dry before frying them.
When your potatoes are ready to go, pour about four inches of oil into a pot for frying; we like using a Dutch Oven because it's really great at distributing heat evenly, leaving you with a consistent batch of delicious potato chips. You'll know the oil is hot enough if you start to see bubbles rise up when you put a wooden spoon into it. Spoon a few chips into the oil and cook them until they're golden brown. When you've finished frying all of your potatoes, place them onto a cooling rack lined with paper towels, and season them to your preference while warm. We like adding a homemade salt and vinegar seasoning for a punchy kick, but salt on its own is really all you need.