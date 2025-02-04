Make Next-Level Kraft Mac And Cheese With A Second Instant Noodle

Combining two things may sound like you'd need to double the work, but rest assured this dish is still low-effort. Start by preparing the mac and cheese as usual, but don't open the cheese packet just yet. After making the instant noodles (with just enough water) and folding in the drained pasta, you can add the packet. A quick stir will thoroughly mix the soup's broth with the cheese sauce. You'll have a bowl of pasta and noodles smothered in a luscious, thick cheese sauce ready before you know it.

Advertisement

Now, you may already be wondering which instant noodle to use, and the answer is entirely up to you. Shin ramyun, with its perfect balance of fiery spice and hearty flavors, is an ideal pick among many spicy instant ramen noodles. More intense is Buldak ramen and its various flavors, ranging from purely bold and spicy to milder choices such as carbonara, quatro cheese, and habanero lime. This hack also works with regular cup noodles — suitable for those who like to keep the flavors mildly savory.

Don't forget to spruce up the Kraft mac and cheese noodles for an even more enjoyable dish. It may not seem like much, but a pop of green from chopped herbs or other leafy greens can make all the difference. Or perhaps add a source of protein with a simple fried egg, bacon crumbles, or any leftover meat you have from last night's dinner. Maybe even top it off with a drizzle of chili crisp or gochujang.

Advertisement