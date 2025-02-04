Make Next-Level Kraft Mac And Cheese With A Second Instant Noodle
In case of midnight hunger and busy, exhausted weeknights, you probably always have a few boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese standing by in the pantry. It doesn't ask for much, just water, some heat, milk, and butter, and you've got a bowl of flavor-packed food to fill the empty stomach in no time. The same could be said about instant noodles with their lightning-flash cook time and diverse seasonings — yet another epitome of convenience in the kitchen. Combine these two pantry staples, and you've got a dish that's better than the sum of its parts. Together, they make the ultimate comfort food.
It's not without reason that Kraft mac and cheese scores so high on our ranking of instant mac and cheese brands. Its signature creamy cheese sauce never disappoints. That tangy, cheesy goodness is always familiar and reliable, and it gets even better when layered with the noodles' seasoning packet and its many flavors. Whether it's subtly umami to imitate a miso broth, spicy enough to have the taste buds tingling, or as heartwarming as a bowl of chicken noodle soup, your mac and cheese is always guaranteed an upgrade. This rich sauce is a velvety blanket, coating the soft pasta and slightly chewy noodles. From the minute you dig in until the end, there's never a dull moment with this textural shift and the dish's revamped flavors.
How to make your Kraft mac and cheese and ramen combo
Combining two things may sound like you'd need to double the work, but rest assured this dish is still low-effort. Start by preparing the mac and cheese as usual, but don't open the cheese packet just yet. After making the instant noodles (with just enough water) and folding in the drained pasta, you can add the packet. A quick stir will thoroughly mix the soup's broth with the cheese sauce. You'll have a bowl of pasta and noodles smothered in a luscious, thick cheese sauce ready before you know it.
Now, you may already be wondering which instant noodle to use, and the answer is entirely up to you. Shin ramyun, with its perfect balance of fiery spice and hearty flavors, is an ideal pick among many spicy instant ramen noodles. More intense is Buldak ramen and its various flavors, ranging from purely bold and spicy to milder choices such as carbonara, quatro cheese, and habanero lime. This hack also works with regular cup noodles — suitable for those who like to keep the flavors mildly savory.
Don't forget to spruce up the Kraft mac and cheese noodles for an even more enjoyable dish. It may not seem like much, but a pop of green from chopped herbs or other leafy greens can make all the difference. Or perhaps add a source of protein with a simple fried egg, bacon crumbles, or any leftover meat you have from last night's dinner. Maybe even top it off with a drizzle of chili crisp or gochujang.