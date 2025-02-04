The Grilled Chicken Tender Upgrade That Will Make You Forget About Breading

A few things go into making the perfect chicken tender: The correct ratio of breading to chicken (more of the latter than the former), just enough seasoning without leaning too heavy in any one spice direction, tender white meat chicken, and a perfectly crispy exterior. To achieve that last component, chicken tenders are typically deep fried after being coated in layers of egg and a flour-based mixture of some sort. But there's a hack to achieve perfect chicken tenders that requires neither breading nor frying and still results in a crispy outer layer: Wrap your chicken in bacon.

To do this, all you need is one piece of bacon per strip of chicken. Wrap the bacon around the tender, aiming to cover as much of the chicken as possible. You can grill the tenders over medium heat, turning them frequently, until the chicken is cooked through and the bacon is at your desired level of crispiness, which should take just under 15 minutes. But you can also place them on a wire rack on top of a baking sheet and throw them in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for around half an hour. Or, simply whip out your air fryer, heat it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and enjoy bacon-wrapped chicken strips in about 10 minutes.