The Store-Bought Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Uses For Chicken Tenders With An Italian Twist

Giada De Laurentiis demonstrates pride in her Italian roots on her award-winning Food Network shows, and in her cookbooks and recipes. In one of De Laurentiis' most popular shows, "Everyday Italian," she fuses her American and Italian identities to create Italian seasoned chicken tenders. She even uses a shortcut by recommending store-bought Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs as the crispy coating for the chicken cutlets.

Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs come neatly packaged by various stores and brands. They save you the trouble of buying a selection of dried herbs and aromatics typically used to season Italian recipes. Most of them contain parsley, garlic and onion powder, paprika, and occasionally dried thyme and oregano.

De Laurentiis blends these Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs with freshly grated parmesan cheese for her chicken tenders, asserting that the parmesan adds a salty, nutty flavor and crispier texture to their crust. However, you could even save yourself the step of grating cheese by choosing a breadcrumb brand that has an Italian cheese on its ingredients list.

Even if you don't follow De Laurentiis' recipe, you can still employ her seasoned breadcrumb hack on plenty of other chicken tender recipes. For example, Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs would make the perfect substitute for the multi-ingredient spice and herb blend used in our herby chicken tenders recipe, in which it will pair perfectly with the arrabbiata dipping sauce. The breadcrumbs would also bring a tasty Italian twist to this crispy baked chicken tenders recipe.