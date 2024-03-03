An Ice Water Bath Is Key For The Crispiest Fried Chicken Ever

Fried chicken is in its most delicious form when it's perfectly crispy. There are an array of cooking techniques to achieve the crispiest fried chicken, from a dash of cornstarch in the batter to a dry brine. Out of all the tricks used for frying chicken in eateries and kitchens around the world, ice water is the unlikely ingredient that will achieve the crispiest fried chicken; it might even rival your favorite restaurant's version of the indulgent dish.

Ice water could seem like it would have the opposite effect of crisping chicken, but not when used the right way. If you soak the chicken in an ice water bath prior to the dredging and breading process, the cold liquid will firm the meat and keep it moist — it's basically like brining the chicken first. The ice-cold skin will also make sure your breading of choice will stay on the poultry during the frying process. When it hits the hot oil, any moisture will evaporate, resulting in crispy fried chicken. A bit of cold water in the dredging mixture can also achieve deliciously crispy results.