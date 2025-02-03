The Ultimate Wine Pairing For Grilled Chicken Breast

Whether you're looking to impress a special someone at your next dinner party or are simply wanting to treat yourself to a quality homemade meal, knowing how to match a wine's tasting notes with the flavors found in an entree can be a gastronomic crown. Not only will friends ask for your recommendations and encourage you to make the wine orders during your next night out, but with the right pairing of food and drinks, you can enjoy restaurant-quality meals while keeping palates refreshed, regardless of location.

In advance of our next hosting duties, we spoke to master sommelier Gillian Ballance for tips on how to choose the perfect bottle to accompany a classic plate of grilled chicken. "A grilled chicken breast is often best complemented by a bottle of chardonnay," she instructs. "The medium to full-bodied structure of the wine coupled with the subtle oak flavors pairs nicely with the lightly smoky and savory flavors of a grilled chicken."