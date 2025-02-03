Naan Vs Pizza Dough: What's The Difference?

Calling all bread lovers: We're exploring two of the most beloved and versatile culinary workhorses in the glutinous pantheon — pizza dough and naan — to figure out once and for all what makes them unique. Both are cooked at high temperatures for a short period of time. Both are relatively thin types of bread yet have chewy and crispy textures that foodies around the world crave. In fact, naan is uncannily comparable to Neapolitan pizza crust, which features charred patches on the surface, breaking open for enticing windows onto the plush, stretchy interior within. But this is roughly where the commonalities between naan and pizza dough end. Beyond their origins (naan is South Asian and pizza dough is Italian), these bread types also have distinct shapes, sizes, and ingredients.

Pillowy naan is made from water, yeasted flour, and yogurt or milk, making it a leavened and enriched dough – the latter of which cannot be said of unenriched pizza crust. Pita dough isn't enriched, either, for the record. Also, where naan is stretched into an oblong tear-drop shape, pizza dough is typically rolled into a near-perfect circular shape. With the exception of personal-size pizzas, pizza dough is typically rolled into much larger diameters than single-serving naan. And, of course, where naan is served on the side of saucy entrees, pizza dough is used as a functional vehicle for toppings.