3 White Wines That Take Shrimp Scampi To The Next Level

It's no wonder shrimp scampi remains an endlessly popular dish — it's as delicious as it is quick and easy to make. In about half an hour, you can whip up a shrimp scampi just like the one at Olive Garden, maybe better. In addition to the star player (shrimp), these simple, reliably mouthwatering ingredients include butter, lemon juice, white wine, and any number of extras that you decide to add in. Plus, the whole dish is often heaped over satisfying pasta. It's briny-sweet, rich, carby, bright, acidic, and spicy all at once. However, that dreamy balance of flavors hinges on knowing the right types of ingredients to use, and the one mystery can sometimes be that white wine. When a recipe calls for white wine, it can be difficult to know which of the hundreds of specific white wine options is best. So, we asked an expert for advice.

"Choose a dry white wine that complements the dish without overpowering it," says Russell Kook, chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, Illinois. He recommends three varieties in particular: "Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, or pinot grigio are excellent options because their acidity brightens the flavors of the shrimp and garlic." Offering some additional advice, the chef notes that it's important to "avoid sweet wines as they can throw off the balance of the dish."