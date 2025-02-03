The Best Sabra Hummus Flavor Would Pair Beautifully With Your Steak

Hummus is among the most versatile of dips and spreads, as it pairs well with the likes of meats, vegetables, and cheeses. It also comes in a slew of distinct flavors whether you prefer a simple, creamy hummus or a more specific and tailored variety, such as fava bean or roasted red pepper. In fact, it's one specific hummus flavor that reigns supreme in Tasting Table's ranking of Sabra's options — and it's a flavor that pairs particularly well with steak. That top-ranking Sabra hummus is chimichurri, which puts a chickpea-inspired twist on a classic Argentinian sauce.

The reason Sabra's chimichurri pulled ahead of the brand's other flavors is that it takes full advantage of a slew of herbs. The brand doesn't single out any one herb, but the combination of greens, including cilantro, peppers, and other spices, lends the hummus both brightness and lightness. According to Sabra, the chimichurri hummus consists not only of these baseline herbs and, of course, chickpeas, but also garlic and white wine vinegar. This flavor combination counteracts any potential for blandness, yet isn't overpowering or one-dimensional.

Sabra's chimichurri hummus retains just enough versatility to work well alongside steak. After all, steak with chimichurri is a South American classic. Chimichurri hummus, then, puts a new spin on tradition, infusing the beloved sauce with the unique texture of hummus.

