The Best Sabra Hummus Flavor Would Pair Beautifully With Your Steak
Hummus is among the most versatile of dips and spreads, as it pairs well with the likes of meats, vegetables, and cheeses. It also comes in a slew of distinct flavors whether you prefer a simple, creamy hummus or a more specific and tailored variety, such as fava bean or roasted red pepper. In fact, it's one specific hummus flavor that reigns supreme in Tasting Table's ranking of Sabra's options — and it's a flavor that pairs particularly well with steak. That top-ranking Sabra hummus is chimichurri, which puts a chickpea-inspired twist on a classic Argentinian sauce.
The reason Sabra's chimichurri pulled ahead of the brand's other flavors is that it takes full advantage of a slew of herbs. The brand doesn't single out any one herb, but the combination of greens, including cilantro, peppers, and other spices, lends the hummus both brightness and lightness. According to Sabra, the chimichurri hummus consists not only of these baseline herbs and, of course, chickpeas, but also garlic and white wine vinegar. This flavor combination counteracts any potential for blandness, yet isn't overpowering or one-dimensional.
Sabra's chimichurri hummus retains just enough versatility to work well alongside steak. After all, steak with chimichurri is a South American classic. Chimichurri hummus, then, puts a new spin on tradition, infusing the beloved sauce with the unique texture of hummus.
Pair Sabra's chimichurri hummus with your next grilled steak for a South America-inspired combination
As evidenced by Argentina's trademark asado barbecues, there's simply something special about a rich, well-seasoned steak overlaid with a light herbaceous chimichurri. When you add hummus into the mix, you, therefore, toy with tradition ... but the end taste is well worth the change. That's because hummus chimichurri maintains the integrity of the original herb sauce, but infuses the Argentinian mainstay with a complementary Mediterranean twist.
It's easy to assume that chimichurri works best in its original oil-based form. After all, the sauce is most traditionally made with a base of extra virgin olive oil and therefore defined by its thin, drizzly texture. However, hummus has long proven its successes with steak; the dip has been known to accompany most all meat forms, whether a grilled skirt steak or ground beef mixed directly into the hummus. Sure, Sabra's chimichurri hummus may be thicker and more robust than a chimichurri sauce. But the difference in texture merely provides a different — equally harmonious — medium for your next grilled steak. The only thing that's missing is a glass of Catena Malbec.