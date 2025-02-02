Store-Bought Brownies Vs Brownie Mix: Which Is More Cost-Effective?

When it comes to satisfying a chocolate craving, brownies are a crowd-pleaser. But is it cheaper to grab a prepackaged tray of store-bought brownies or whip up a batch using a brownie mix? Here's how it stacks up.

Store-bought brownies, like those from the bakery section or prepackaged brands, typically cost around $7 and up for a tray of 4-18 brownies, depending on the brand and size. While convenient, the cost per serving can be higher than homemade alternatives. Brownie mix, on the other hand, offers a more wallet-friendly option. A box of mix usually costs between $1.50 and $3 and requires just a few pantry staples like eggs and oil.

Even with the added costs of those ingredients if you don't already have them on hand, a pan of homemade brownies from a boxed mix often comes in under $5 — and you tend to get a larger batch. Plus, you can adjust the mix to your liking by adding extras like nuts or chocolate chips. So, when it comes to cost-effectiveness, brownie mix takes the cake (or brownie), especially if you bake often or enjoy experimenting with flavors. The only downside? A little extra time and effort are required.

