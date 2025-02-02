The $5 Texas Roadhouse Gift To DIY For Valentine's Day
Let's face it: A lot of Valentine's Day gifts fall short. Drugstore chocolates? Pass. White carnations tinted with food coloring? No, thanks. Chocolate-covered strawberries sound nice, but strawberries aren't in season in February (save those for summer so you can use peak-season berries instead). However, if food is your love language, there's a totally tasty — and completely affordable — alternative to a bouquet of overpriced roses that will melt your true love's heart just like a pat of warm honey cinnamon butter: one made of Texas Roadhouse rolls.
Spotted on the Mouth Attack Instagram page, you can craft a Texas Roadhouse-style bouquet with some green-painted wooden skewers and a dozen rolls from the eatery. Start with a dozen freshly baked rolls, which you can order on the Texas Roadhouse website for around $4.99 at most locations. Arrange each roll on the end of a skewer, then bundle them together into a bouquet shape. Wrap the roll roses in butcher paper, tie with a ribbon, and deliver the treat with a side of the chain's famous honey cinnamon butter — which makes the most popular item at Texas Roadhouse even better. These rose alternatives are a mouthwatering substitute for cut flowers, and if you are extra nice, your valentine may even share a few.
Here's how to take a roll bouquet to the next level
There are a few ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse roll bouquet to make it a real Valentine's Day treat. To enhance your gift, pair it with a full takeout meal, selecting your date's favorites from the menu of hand-cut steaks and classic sides. (Use this as a chance to pair your steak with an underrated bottle of wine.) Of course, there are a few other ways you might get even more DIY with your bouquet of carbs, especially if there is no Texas Roadhouse nearby.
First, you can pick up a pack of frozen miniature Texas Roadhouse rolls with honey cinnamon glaze at your local Walmart. The rolls come in a foil pan, so they can go straight into the oven. While not identical to the baked-in-house version, the price is close ($5.26 at most Walmart locations). Additionally, you will be treating your beloved to the intoxicating aroma of baking bread in addition to a charming bouquet.
If you are feeling extra ambitious, you may opt to create a copycat version of Texas Roadhouse's rolls and honey cinnamon butter yourself. To amp up the "bouquet of roses" look, you could cut the rolls into strips instead of squares, rolling them into spirals like a cinnamon roll, and baking them in a cupcake tin for a petal-like appearance.