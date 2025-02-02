The $5 Texas Roadhouse Gift To DIY For Valentine's Day

There are a few ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse roll bouquet to make it a real Valentine's Day treat. To enhance your gift, pair it with a full takeout meal, selecting your date's favorites from the menu of hand-cut steaks and classic sides. (Use this as a chance to pair your steak with an underrated bottle of wine.) Of course, there are a few other ways you might get even more DIY with your bouquet of carbs, especially if there is no Texas Roadhouse nearby.

First, you can pick up a pack of frozen miniature Texas Roadhouse rolls with honey cinnamon glaze at your local Walmart. The rolls come in a foil pan, so they can go straight into the oven. While not identical to the baked-in-house version, the price is close ($5.26 at most Walmart locations). Additionally, you will be treating your beloved to the intoxicating aroma of baking bread in addition to a charming bouquet.

If you are feeling extra ambitious, you may opt to create a copycat version of Texas Roadhouse's rolls and honey cinnamon butter yourself. To amp up the "bouquet of roses" look, you could cut the rolls into strips instead of squares, rolling them into spirals like a cinnamon roll, and baking them in a cupcake tin for a petal-like appearance.

