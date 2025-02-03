The 2 Biggest Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Chicken Pot Pie

Although meat pies date back to Ancient Egypt and Greece, chicken pot pie feels about as Americana as it gets. This rustic comfort food first gained popularity in the early 20th century and has been a staple of traditional American cooking ever since. While various spins on the recipe exist, from mini curried chicken pot pies to the egg-noodle-filled "bott boi" courtesy of the Pennsylvania Dutch, there are a handful of core truths that ensure you always end up with a perfect flaky, flavorful bake — just be sure you aren't making two of the biggest mistakes you can with the dish.

We spoke with chef Jesse Moore, the Corporate Chef at Cargill Protein North America, to get his expert opinion on the mistakes people make when crafting a chicken pot pie. According to Chef Moore, "[There are a few] different [mistakes] you see when having chicken pot pie, dry or overcooked, unseasoned chicken and a lackluster gravy." While timing your pie to come out of the oven with that crispy, golden crust and perfectly creamy, tender filling might be tricky, there is no excuse for poor chicken or gravy.

One way to avoid these mistakes, or at least relieve the pressure, is to head to the freezer aisle and load up on some frozen pot pies. However, we recommend trying your hand at a homemade chicken pot pie first, because nothing beats the taste (and smell) of a freshly made pot pie right out of the oven. With Chef Moore's guidance and our chicken pot pie tips, you can easily avoid the pitfalls of novice chefs.

