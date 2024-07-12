Pot Pies In Ancient Rome Had A Wildly Different Presentation

Many of us grew up diving into classic chicken pot pie, one of many types of meat pies from around the world. Historically, meat pies date back to Ancient Egypt and Greece. Although the phrase "pot pie" wasn't in use, descriptions of these ancient pies are similar to the pot pies of today. In Ancient Rome, however, thr crust was different from modern-day pie crust. Made only with flour and olive oil and baked rock hard, Roman pie crust wasn't eaten. They were usually stuffed with cooked meats, oysters, lampreys, and fish, and when everything was consumed, the crust was tossed out.

When the Roman meat pie evolved into a special occasion meal for the rich, things got lively. Some inventive Roman chefs glammed up their pies by filling a pre-baked crust casement with live birds, which were covered with a pre-baked top crust. The pie was then presented to wealthy nobles, and when it was cut open, the trapped birds flew out in a flurry.

Roman sailors took pies northward, but they were just used as a means for the preservation of meat. The first evidence of the English word "pie," as we currently use it, appeared in the early 13th century. Although its exact etymology isn't known, it could have been derived from the Roman word "pica," which translates to "magpie," a black-and-white bird found in Rome.