The Heated Origins Of The Blue Blazer Flaming Cocktail
Why not enjoy your next hot toddy with a bit of theatrics? That's exactly the thought behind the Blue Blazer, a cocktail that comes served with a fiery show. We have Jerry Thomas to thank for this attention-grabbing drink order. And sure, while you can quietly enjoy a hot whisky punch that is discreetly slid across the bar for you to sip in peace, you can also watch your local bartender light booze on fire before pouring your drink into a glass for you to sample.
Thomas was known for his showy approach to drink-making and helped bring entertainment into the world of bartending. Even some of his bartending equipment was custom-made with stones and metals to add to the overall visual impact of his profession. Thomas came up with the idea of a Blue Blazer while working at a gambling saloon in San Francisco in the 1850s. A customer reportedly came into the bar asking for an exceptionally potent drink. Thomas delivered and began serving the drink at the El Dorado, but only if the weather was appropriately cold — at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit or below — or if the customer had some sort of ailment they were looking to cure.
A drink best left to the professionals
To make a Blue Blazer, whiskey, bourbon, or brandy is set on fire, and the blue-flamed liquid is poured between two flameproof mugs with handles big enough to offer some sort of protection against the potential singeing of the back of a bartender's hands. When performed correctly, the making of a Blue Blazer is a captivating display of a blue line of flame that passes quickly between the two containers. Legend has it that the mugs, also called tankards, that Thomas used were held around three feet apart, and his impressive performance even prompted the gifting of a cigar from American President Ulysses S. Grant.
In addition to the flaming booze, bartenders use hot water and sugar to make a Blue Blazer. The mixed concoction is passed between the two tankards at least four times before the blue flame is extinguished and the drink is garnished with a lemon twist. While we don't recommend trying to make this recipe as an amateur bartender standing behind your at-home bar, we do suggest that any attempts be made with a damp towel and some sort of fire extinguisher nearby. As with any drink served warm, alcoholic or not, warming up mugs with boiling water and then dumping out the liquid before filling vessels with warmed beverages is always a nice serving touch and is a move that can be approached by novice and experienced bartenders alike.