The Heated Origins Of The Blue Blazer Flaming Cocktail

Why not enjoy your next hot toddy with a bit of theatrics? That's exactly the thought behind the Blue Blazer, a cocktail that comes served with a fiery show. We have Jerry Thomas to thank for this attention-grabbing drink order. And sure, while you can quietly enjoy a hot whisky punch that is discreetly slid across the bar for you to sip in peace, you can also watch your local bartender light booze on fire before pouring your drink into a glass for you to sample.

Thomas was known for his showy approach to drink-making and helped bring entertainment into the world of bartending. Even some of his bartending equipment was custom-made with stones and metals to add to the overall visual impact of his profession. Thomas came up with the idea of a Blue Blazer while working at a gambling saloon in San Francisco in the 1850s. A customer reportedly came into the bar asking for an exceptionally potent drink. Thomas delivered and began serving the drink at the El Dorado, but only if the weather was appropriately cold — at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit or below — or if the customer had some sort of ailment they were looking to cure.