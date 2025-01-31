The Foolproof Tip To Prevent Pinwheel Sandwiches From Falling Apart

Pinwheel sandwiches are a classic. No matter which combination of ingredients are layered into the spiralized treats, pinwheels (jalapeno popper pinwheels included) are sure to satisfy. Along with the ability to hit all the right gustatory notes, the sandwiches also require little time to make. Plus, they're near effortless to prepare, making them the ultimate party appetizer or mid-day snack. That said, it can be a challenge to stop the sandwiches from unravelling — unless you follow one foolproof tip.

Keeping pinwheels intact actually isn't an impossible feat. Crafting a sturdier sandwich is simply a matter of using the right ingredients and techniques. However, for times when the spirals just won't stay still, toothpicks can save the day. All you need to do is place a toothpick into each round to keep the sandwich stable. For especially messy sandwiches, the picks can even be placed into a rolled wrap prior to slicing so that handling pinwheels is less of a hassle.

As for which toothpicks are ideal, that depends. Along with considering different sizes and materials, it's important to think about design. For example, frilled wooden picks or knotted bamboo options will boost aesthetics, whereas petite paddle picks will make for easier grabbing. But, there's also no need to limit yourself to the tiny skewers as anything from cocktail forks to rosemary sprigs can be used to secure the spiral sandwiches.

