The Foolproof Tip To Prevent Pinwheel Sandwiches From Falling Apart
Pinwheel sandwiches are a classic. No matter which combination of ingredients are layered into the spiralized treats, pinwheels (jalapeno popper pinwheels included) are sure to satisfy. Along with the ability to hit all the right gustatory notes, the sandwiches also require little time to make. Plus, they're near effortless to prepare, making them the ultimate party appetizer or mid-day snack. That said, it can be a challenge to stop the sandwiches from unravelling — unless you follow one foolproof tip.
Keeping pinwheels intact actually isn't an impossible feat. Crafting a sturdier sandwich is simply a matter of using the right ingredients and techniques. However, for times when the spirals just won't stay still, toothpicks can save the day. All you need to do is place a toothpick into each round to keep the sandwich stable. For especially messy sandwiches, the picks can even be placed into a rolled wrap prior to slicing so that handling pinwheels is less of a hassle.
As for which toothpicks are ideal, that depends. Along with considering different sizes and materials, it's important to think about design. For example, frilled wooden picks or knotted bamboo options will boost aesthetics, whereas petite paddle picks will make for easier grabbing. But, there's also no need to limit yourself to the tiny skewers as anything from cocktail forks to rosemary sprigs can be used to secure the spiral sandwiches.
A definitive guide to keeping pinwheels in place
Helpful as toothpicks may be, sturdy pinwheels start with the best ingredients. While any type of tortilla can be used as a base, working with soft flour tortillas or warming less malleable options (like corn tortillas) is key. Layering in thinly sliced meats and cheeses also makes for secure spirals. Yet, that doesn't mean textured toppings should be avoided as introducing condiments can help keep ingredients in place.
Additionally, it's worth reexamining your technique during assembly. Although moisture-rich components should be avoided, layering them between barriers like dense spreads will stop sogginess and keep the bite-sized sandwiches intact. Likewise, be sure to spread ingredients evenly across the wrap rather than concentrating them to the centre to ensure the diffusion of sauces, which can hold ingredients in place. Of course, how you roll the wrap also matters. Taking care to keep toppings in place, wrap the sandwich as tightly as possible. As an extra measure, you can even cover the roll in plastic and chill it before slicing. Speaking of which...
Our final tip to prevent pinwheels from falling apart is to place the rolled sandwich onto a cutting board with its seam-side facing when slicing. Using a very sharp knife, cut 1-inch disks — anything thinner and toppings risk spilling out the center. After that, all that's left to do is pop toothpicks into the pinwheels, and enjoy the fruits of your labour!