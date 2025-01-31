15 Mistakes You're Making With Instant Box Pudding
Nothing brings joy like instant pudding. It is happiness in a box and a classic dessert to whip up for the family that can be ready in as little as five minutes. While there's a time and a place for sophisticated desserts that take hours to prepare, bake, and plate, there are plenty of occasions where a quickie box pudding can still satisfy the sweet tooth. Although it's pretty easy to create, there might be a few errors that you're making along the way that hinder the flavor or texture.
We have some ideas on how you can improve your experience, whether you want to make a batch to eat at home or you want to jazz it up as a dish for entertaining. We'll cover mistakes you're making with instant box pudding, how to fix them, and any other tips you need to get the tastiest treat. You'll learn about some pudding basics as well as some more ways to make it better. These tips apply to all flavors of pudding, no matter whether you have a box of pumpkin spice pudding in your pantry or something more classic like chocolate. Take a look at these blunders and see if there's anything that you can tweak the next time you make this flavorful dessert.
Not covering it properly
Instant pudding is very much a quick treat, but it requires some planning. One mistake people often make is letting it set without covering it properly or not covering it at all. This is an important step to reduce the chance of it developing a skin. Although there are some out there who enjoy the layer, it doesn't hurt to learn why it happens.
Once the pudding gets exposed to air in your refrigerator, it can form that slimy layer of skin as the top layer dries out. One of the best ways to eliminate it from occurring in the first place is to cover it using plastic wrap. This option can easily mold to the shape of your bowl with minimal effort.
You could go for wax paper or parchment paper, but you may have to cut it into the designated shape so the edges are not exposed. Whichever you use, gently press it onto the pudding so it's covered. It eliminates the air from touching the top and drying it out and gives you a no-skin pudding.
Not letting it set properly
We get that sometimes you can't help yourself and want to dig into your pudding immediately after stirring it. But you can't rush some things. It's a mistake to think "instant" means it's literally instantaneously ready. There's a bit of flexibility in that term, despite it being the product's name. Follow your box's directions for the time needed. At the quickest, you can get the desired results in five minutes, which provides more of a soft set consistency.
If you prefer a slightly firmer, thicker texture, then you would need to wait longer. This time allotment lets it thicken properly which can play a big part in the overall texture. If you immediately eat it, you might think you did something wrong to make it runny when it just wasn't set yet. Patience is key here, but at least you don't have to wait too long. This is one of the simpler errors to fix on this list. Just let the pudding do its thing and you'll see immediate improvements.
Eyeballing the measurements
Even though instant boxed pudding may seem simple and foolproof, there are plenty of equally easy ways to mess it up. Adding too much or too little liquid is a surefire way to get a funky result. It's important to read the package instructions to see how much liquid you'll need, as this plays a big part in the overall look and texture of the dessert. Approximating without any measuring tools won't do you any favors.
Get your box and measuring cup and get the exact amount of liquid, which is usually 2 cups of milk (or more if you're making more than one batch). This is particularly helpful based on the flavor or the type of pudding that you're using. Too much liquid will give you a runny sauce instead of a pudding, and it can also change the flavor, making it bland and milky. Too little liquid may leave your pudding lumpy with not fully incorporated powder. This is a mistake with a straightforward fix as long as you have measuring cups.
Stirring the pudding again after it sets
Stirring the pudding after it sets is a mistake people make without even realizing it's impacting the final results. Don't stir it again after the pudding is set because it can thin out the consistencyor make it lumpy. Leave the dessert undisturbed until you're ready to plate it up to better preserve the cohesive texture. If you don't plan to serve the whole batch all at once, then use care when getting the one portion.
Scoop out the desired amount gently with a spoon, rather than stirring it and mixing it all up. Think of it like Jell-O, if you were to mix set Jell-O, you wouldn't get that same seamless texture back. It can't be undone. Using a delicate hand keeps your instant pudding nice and creamy, which is to everyone's benefit. It may not seem like it but not mixing again is a hack for making instant pudding taste way better because nobody wants a gritty pudding.
Not giving it an extra creamy boost with whipped cream
The one mistake many people make with instant pudding is not looking for ways to enhance the flavor and texture beyond what's mentioned on the box. One way to rectify this is by giving it a boost with whipped cream — it's the simple addition you need for extra creamy instant pudding. This transforms into a luxurious and decadent-tasting dessert. Making an elegant after-dinner treat doesn't have to be too involved. Whipped cream is a no-frills way to make an irresistible pudding. It's a mistake to overlook this opportunity as it gives it a sumptuous look and taste to make it seem like a homemade dessert.
It also helps to thicken the pudding if you find that it's a bit runny if, ahem, maybe you eyeballed the milk and added too much liquid. The cream acts as a thickener to help solidify the milk fats while offering its creamy flavor. We're not talking whipped cream from a can either; you'll need a scoop of that light, fluffy homemade whipped cream which helps turn your dessert into an almost mousse-like consistency. Make whipped cream and place a dollop on top and then gently fold in until it's incorporated. Making an elegant after-dinner treat doesn't have to be too involved. Whipped cream is a no-frills way to make an irresistible pudding.
Thinking of it as a kids-only dessert
Sure, kids like pudding, but it doesn't have to be a purely elementary dish. Thinking of it as a kids-only dessert means limiting yourself to the world that you can create with it. For example, a splash of booze will give your store-bought pudding mix a grown-up twist. This alcohol addition can transform it from a childhood classic into an adult-only dessert.
Using a liquor can also offer a balance to cut through the pudding's sweetness. It gives it a welcome complexity without a lot of added effort. Follow the pudding directions according to the box and add a splash of liquor. To prevent it from getting too liquidy, place the splash of alcohol in a measuring cup, and then fill the rest with the designated amount of milk.
Since we're not heating or cooking off alcohol, this is strictly for adults. You can come up with some fun concoctions such as pairing vanilla pudding with rum for a warm and spiced flavor. A butterscotch pudding would go well with the caramel notes in a whiskey.
Limiting pudding as a fridge-only treat
Don't make the mistake of restricting your pudding to a refrigerated-only option. You can make some delectable frozen treats with it too. Assemble spicy chocolate pudding bars for a marvelous dessert to cool off on those hot summer days. Use instant chocolate pudding and mix in vanilla, chipotle, and cayenne to give it a kick, place in an ice pop mold, and freeze.
Try your hand at a s'mores pudding pop that will put your standard s'mores to shame. Start by placing chocolate pudding in your ice pop mold, then drop in a few mini marshmallows, top it off with more of the pudding, and finally, apply a layer of crushed graham crackers. Press it in gently to help it stick before inserting the stick. This makes it quite a memorable treat.
Or make a milkshake blended with pudding and ice cream for an indulgent cold dessert; try it with strawberry pudding and chocolate ice cream for a chocolate-covered strawberries-inspired dessert. Making frozen options can quickly revitalize the way you think of pudding, especially if you're bored of the standard iteration. You can make them into standard freezer pops or place them into interesting ice molds to create fun shapes that will leave you wanting more.
Not trying different types of milk for added richness
Many boxed instant pudding packages state to use milk in the directions, but you could try different milks for added flavor and richness. It's a mistake if it is the same skim milk every time. Canned coconut milk or evaporated milk, in particular, can create a dimension to your basic pudding without having to do any extra steps. These are the ingredient swaps to make pudding from a boxed mix creamier, which is particularly helpful when you want to impress a crowd or your guests.
Coconut milk has the added bonus of bringing its tropical flavor, while evaporated milk has more of a concentrated milk taste. Rather than using standard milk as your liquid, opt for evaporated milk and coconut milk to get a luscious texture to help make your dish a delight. This brings a bit of substance and a creamier, thicker texture to your creation. You could use fat-free evaporated milk still for the creaminess, but this option is a bit lighter.
Assuming all milk alternatives will offer the right texture
While you might want to try different types of milk, it's a huge blunder to assume that they can all provide similar results. You have to be careful with milk alternatives, particularly nut milks because they might not set properly. This could happen with almond milk, and some pudding boxes even state not to use a certain type of milk, such as soy milk. This especially true if you're using a standard instant boxed pudding.
If you're set on using a milk alternative, it might help to use a vegan or plant-based instant pudding. This is because they will specify the types of milk you can use and the amount needed. Most pudding mixes call for 2 cups of milk, but a vegan pudding may require 1 ¼ cups of oat, soy, or other milk. This is your best way to skirt the mistake altogether without suffering the consequences of a runny dessert.
Not adding in some protein
You may have overlooked adding protein powder to your pudding in the past, but this can be a great way to upgrade the nutritional value with little effort. Just use your favorite protein powder, but the most seamless way to approach it is with a flavorless powder or one that matches or complements the pudding flavor. For example, vanilla protein powder and vanilla pudding are a delicious combination, but there a loads of powder flavors to pick from.
To make it, combine the protein powder with the pudding powder.It's important to thoroughly mix it to get out any clumps, so you can whip it together in a blender to ensure smoothness. Once mixed, then you can add in the milk. You don't want to add a lot, 1 or 2 scoops and the usual 2 cups of milk will do. Alternatively, you could use a high-protein milk or protein shake to replace the milk without the powder but still get added protein. Don't make the mistake of not giving your pudding a pump of protein, ideal for a hearty dessert or midday treat.
Skipping the avocado as a secret ingredient
Whipped cream can give a creamy feel to instant pudding, but you may want to consider avocado if you want a dairy-free way to get a similar effect. Avocado is the ingredient that will change your pudding forever. It makes a stellar ingredient when you want to create a decadent treat. Avocado imparts its luxurious rich texture without the taste, which is offset by the flavors of the pudding itself.
Blend the avocado with pudding for the most seamless way to upgrade instant pudding mix – no lumps or bumps. You could even turn it into a totally new dessert, such as an avocado pudding cheesecake of sorts if you include ricotta and sour cream. The avocado not only enhances the overall consistency but also makes the pudding more dense and filling while also offering its nutrients, such as fiber and vitamin C. Top your creation with sprinkles and dig in.
Omitting the mix-ins or toppings for added texture and color
Pudding may be delicious as it comes, but it's a mistake not to give it an extra boost with some mix-ins or toppings. You can get creative with flavor combinations and textures. For example, peanut butter and chocolate are an epic combination so you could drizzle some PB onto your chocolate pudding or sprinkle it with crushed peanuts. Or top your chocolate pudding with cocoa powder, fresh mint leaves, and freshly whipped cream for a mint chocolate combination. Try mixing vanilla pudding with strawberry jam or topping butterscotch pudding with caramel sauce.
You could top the pudding with fruit such as chopped strawberries or raspberries for added flavor, color, and texture. There's no wrong way to do it because there are a lot of options depending on the flavor of the pudding that you're making. Mix-ins and toppings turn an unadorned pudding into a beautiful dessert. It's also a great way to revitalize leftovers to make it seem like a new batch. Simply scoop the portion into a bowl and then top it however you'd like.
Not jazzing it up with spices or extracts
We all know that there are flavors of pudding, ranging from cookies and cream to pistachio, but you can further customize the taste with your choice of spices or extracts. It's a common mistake not to experiment with spices to elevate the taste of your pudding. This is especially useful if you're bored of a certain flavor. But don't worry, you can give it life by adding powdered spices or liquid extracts into the mix. Adding a sprinkle of cinnamon to vanilla pudding brings a warming quality that's perfect for a winter treat.
Pistachio pudding with cardamom is a divine combination that you'll remember long after you're done eating. You could do the same approach with extracts, try hazelnut extract in your chocolate pudding for a chocolate hazelnut dessert. Coconut extract with vanilla pudding can quickly make a standard flavor anything but basic. Don't have banana flavored pudding? Create it with vanilla pudding and banana extract. These options are sure to impress pudding skeptics and better yet, you can use items you already have at home.
Not experimenting with pudding blends
You can really bring a homemade touch by blending various pudding flavors together. It's certainly a misstep to assume that the flavor you have is the one that you have to serve. You can assemble some customized blends to make things exciting, which is also helpful when you're trying to make a larger batch but you don't necessarily have to mix up the same pudding flavor. Make a chocolate cheesecake flavor with one pack of chocolate pudding and one pack of cheesecake pudding.
Think of flavors that work well together such as chocolate with banana, lemon with cheesecake, or strawberry with vanilla. For best results, it helps to use the same brand, so you can be sure of the milk measurements. If you don't want to physically mix them, you could create a layered dish so they're separate but you can still taste the two flavors in one bite. Give it a try. You'd be surprised how many flavors there are and how many combinations you can come up with.
Giving the pudding a boring presentation
Life is too short to have a dull dessert. And it is a blunder to keep your pudding presentation the same time after time. Luckily, this is an incredibly easy fix because there are plenty of fun ways to display your pudding other than a standard bowl or dish. For example, you could create a layered dessert much like a parfait or use unique serving dishes. You could make this as complicated or simple as you would like. The easiest approach is to use a colorful, fun, whimsical dish to serve your dessert, such as a star-shaped dish. But you can take it a step further by using something unexpected like a mini sand bucket for a beach-inspired pudding.
For something more complex you could create a layered dish. You could make a layered banana pudding with sliced bananas and cookies displayed in a clear glass or dish so you can see the finished product. One of our favorites is also one of the most classic options: a delicious dirt pudding. This is chocolate pudding layered with crushed cookies (aka edible dirt), and whipped topping. Top it all off with a gummy worm to really get the look.