What To Know Before Taking Baby Food On A Plane

Oh no! You're on a flight with a crying baby. And even worse, it's yours. Unfazed by the hectic schedule of airline travel, this small creature is hungry, and they're probably expecting their regular food.

Advertisement

But hold up. Are you allowed to bring baby food on board? That 4-ounce jar may seem small, but it's bigger than the 3.4 ounces of liquids allowed by TSA's 3-1-1 rule — if this particular mashed food is considered a liquid. Never fear; the official word is that "reasonable amounts" of baby food are allowed in carry-on baggage. In fact, baby food (including puree pouches), breast milk, and formula are all considered medically necessary, and you don't even have to travel with the child to carry them. Just tell the TSA officer you have them and be prepared to pull them out for screening. Officials are allowed to open them to analyze vapors if they infer anything suspicious, but they won't touch the contents or put anything into the containers. And don't worry, the x-ray scans won't harm the food, so it's safe to serve afterward.

Advertisement