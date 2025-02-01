Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Largest Gin Collections In The World

Gin can offer a range of botanicals for drinkers to sample. Whether sipping high-quality gins served in low tumbler glasses or nursing a French 75 poured into a Champagne flute, there are plenty of tasting notes to explore — and there's no better place to do so than sitting among one of the largest gin collections in the world. At the Atlas bar in Singapore, gin and champagne steal the show, even among glitzy aesthetics that serve as a nod to the Gilded Age.

Advertisement

Towering in the middle of the expansive establishment is a glass case that houses an impressive collection of gin. The structure is appropriately known as the gin tower, and the commanding display isn't just for show. Bottles are coded to help Atlas' bartenders find labels quickly and get drinks into the hands of customers with dizzying precision and speed. Yet Atlas isn't simply stocking shelves with any kind of gin they can find. Gins that make the cut have to be a minimum of 40% ABV and pass by the palates of discerning staff.