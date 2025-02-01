Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Largest Gin Collections In The World
Gin can offer a range of botanicals for drinkers to sample. Whether sipping high-quality gins served in low tumbler glasses or nursing a French 75 poured into a Champagne flute, there are plenty of tasting notes to explore — and there's no better place to do so than sitting among one of the largest gin collections in the world. At the Atlas bar in Singapore, gin and champagne steal the show, even among glitzy aesthetics that serve as a nod to the Gilded Age.
Towering in the middle of the expansive establishment is a glass case that houses an impressive collection of gin. The structure is appropriately known as the gin tower, and the commanding display isn't just for show. Bottles are coded to help Atlas' bartenders find labels quickly and get drinks into the hands of customers with dizzying precision and speed. Yet Atlas isn't simply stocking shelves with any kind of gin they can find. Gins that make the cut have to be a minimum of 40% ABV and pass by the palates of discerning staff.
Encouraging the discovery of gin one drink at a time
With over 1,300 gins to taste, Atlas provides the setting for an explorative experience. To help visitors browse the collection, Atlas' Atlas of Atlas categorizes gins according to style and flavors like herbal, spiced, grassy, and fruity. Some of the gins date back to the early 1900s. Though gin is often served as part of a cocktail, enjoying the drink neat can help unique flavors come to life. Juniper berry is a commonly detected ingredient, but coriander, nutmeg, and lemon can also step into the limelight. Atlas also offers carefully crafted cocktails to help gin lovers relish in the moment and savor new and classic recipes. Try the Silver Bullet, a riff on the Vesper martini that is made with English gin and Japanese vodka flavored with lime and ylang-ylang, or order the Atlas Gimlet, a cocktail made with Scottish gin, fino sherry, triple citrus cordial, and lime. There's even a non-alcoholic Thirsty First drink made with non-alcoholic London dry gin and non-alcoholic spiced spirit to keep teetotalers walking the line.
Atlas also encourages gin discovery through their Juniper Society, a membership that hosts community events and social gatherings to invite participants to step further into the world of gin, and the bar's Juniper Tuesdays is a dedicated monthly session that brings guided tasting experiences to enrolled members. This certainly isn't the place where you'll easily grow tired of sipping.