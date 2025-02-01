The Most Iconic Cocktail In Every State
They say there's a cocktail for every occasion, but what about for every state? From bold bourbon concoctions to tropical tiki drinks, the United States has proven to be fertile ground for cocktail creativity, with each state developing its own unique drinking culture over time.
Some iconic state cocktails were invented within their borders and went on to achieve worldwide fame. Others gained legendary status through different means — perhaps becoming a local favorite at a neighborhood bar or colorful stories passed down through the generations. A cocktail doesn't need to be created in a state to become iconic there; sometimes it becomes synonymous with a place simply through decades of popularity in a particular state. While some states have clear cocktail icons, it's less definitive with others. In these cases, we've included honorable mentions to showcase different aspects of the state's drinking culture.
Alabama: Alabama Slammer
The Alabama slammer isn't just Alabama's unofficial state drink, it's a popular cocktail with an established reputation both within the state and further afield. Made from a heady mix of amaretto, Southern Comfort, sloe gin, and orange juice, it's believed that the cocktail's origins trace back to the University of Alabama in the late 1960s and early 1970s, where it was most likely originally consumed as a shooter — hence its name. However, in subsequent years, it became more common to consume as a long drink.
Alaska: Duck Fart
Alaska's most iconic cocktail might have a disgusting name, but it's actually delicious! A layered shot composed of Kahlua, Bailey's Irish Cream, and Crown Royal whiskey, the Alaskan duck fart is a potent mix of comforting, creamy coffee flavor. The cocktail originated in 1987 at Peanut Farm bar in Anchorage, where a bartender experimented with new layered shooters, swapping a B-52's Grand Marnier for Crown Royal. The layered appearance and satisfying taste make the duck fart worth a try (if you can face the embarrassment of asking your bartender for one).
Arizona: Tequila Sunrise
Undeniably Arizona's signature cocktail and famous worldwide, a tequila sunrise is an orange juice and tequila cocktail with sugar-heavy grenadine that sinks to the bottom, forming a sunrise effect. When it was first created in Phoenix's Biltmore Hotel in the 1930s, the cocktail was made without orange juice, instead combining tequila with creme de cassis, lime juice, and a splash of soda. Eventually, this evolved into the much more name-appropriate orange juice cocktail that's so well known today.
Arkansas: Arkansas Razorback
Bearing the same name as the University of Arkansas football team, the Arkansas Razorback is a controversial choice for the state's most iconic cocktail. Numerous recipes exist online, but a 2021 article in the Arkansas Times claims that this Arkansas "classic" is virtually unheard of in the state. Regardless, it's delicious, featuring a delectable mixture of equal parts vodka, rum, amaretto, and Kahlua. It's strong but balanced with enough sweetness to warm you up at an icy cold Arkansas tailgate.
California: Mai Tai
The Golden State is home to many iconic cocktails, but the mai tai features on cocktail menus the world over, and for good reason. First created in Oakland in 1944 at Trader Vic's, the mai tai allegedly became so popular that it led to worldwide rum shortages in the 1940s and 1950s. The original mai tai cocktail is made with rum, orange curaçao, orgeat, simple syrup, and lime. However, modern versions are often sweetened with orange juice or another fruit juice.
Colorado: Colorado Bulldog
Adding a splash of cola to a White Russian might seem like sacrilege, but the Colorado Bulldog proves that rules are made to be broken. It takes the White Russian's vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream, then adds an unexpectedly playful fizz of cola. While its origins are mysterious, it manages to be both accessible and sophisticated, making it a staple in Colorado's bars from the slopes of Aspen to Denver's trendiest lounges.
Connecticut: Dark 'n' Stormy
The dark 'n' stormy cocktail has sailed its way into Connecticut's drinking culture with the same tenacity as its seafaring residents. This simple combination of dark rum and ginger beer has become synonymous with the state's coastal lifestyle and maritime history. Its dramatic name supposedly comes from an old sailor comparing the two ingredients' appearances to storm clouds gathering on the horizon. Today, you'll find it served in every sailing club and waterfront bar along Connecticut's shoreline.
Delaware: Orange Crush
Few cocktails scream summer as loudly as Delaware's Orange Crush. Made with orange juice, vodka, triple sec, and a dash of lemon-lime soda, the Orange Crush was officially adopted as the state cocktail in 1995. The drink owes its popularity to its refreshing citrusy taste and beachside charm. Despite its Maryland origins, Delawareans have embraced it wholeheartedly, and today you'll find plenty of variations, such as the cranberry Orange Crush.
Florida: Sex on the Beach
Vivid, fruity, and slightly risqué, a sex on the beach cocktail is an unmistakable Florida classic. Its mix of orange juice, cranberry juice, vodka, and peach schnapps creates vibrant colors that mirror the state's sunsets. Reportedly invented in 1987 by bartender Ted Pizio in Fort Lauderdale during spring break as a way to sell as much peach schnapps as possible, he came up with the name in honor of the two things spring breakers visit Florida in search of: "sex" and "the beach".
Georgia: Scarlett O'Hara
The Scarlett O'Hara cocktail is named after the iconic protagonist of "Gone with the Wind," and it's as quintessentially Georgian as the classic 1939 film itself. Made with Southern Comfort, lime juice, and cranberry juice, this cocktail reflects the Southern charm often associated with the state, with the SoCo adding a distinctly Southern touch. Perfect for a warm evening on a Savannah porch or a celebration in Atlanta, the Scarlett O'Hara is a drink that embodies Georgia's history and hospitality.
Hawaii: Blue Hawaiian
Vibrant and tropical, the blue Hawaiian cocktail combines rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut to create a sweet, refreshing drink with a brilliant azure hue. Invented in 1957 by bartender Harry Yee, the blue Hawaiian quickly became a tiki bar staple. While the mai tai also enjoys iconic status on the islands, it wasn't actually invented in Hawaii, but in California. However, the blue Hawaiian stands out for its Hawaii origins and eye-catching color.
Idaho: Huckleberry Whiskey Sour
The whiskey sour didn't originate in Idaho, nor even in the USA, but possibly in Peru. However, Idaho's passion for whiskey has inspired a love affair with the whiskey sour. To make things more Idaho-specific, the classic whiskey sour sometimes gets a local twist with the addition of the state's official fruit, huckleberries. The tangy sweetness of huckleberries pairs beautifully with whiskeys, especially Canadian Black Velvet — which is particularly popular in Idaho.
Illinois: Old Fashioned
One of the oldest — perhaps the oldest — cocktail in the world, the old fashioned has deep ties to Illinois. Sometimes referred to simply as "whiskey cocktail," the first known recipe appeared in the 1888 "Bartender's Manual" by Theodore Proulx, a Chicago-based barman. However, the old fashioned's birthplace is disputed, with some claiming Kentucky and others New York. Made with bourbon or rye, bitters, sugar, and a twist of citrus, this cocktail is a timeless classic that epitomizes sophistication wherever it's served.
Indiana: Hoosier Heritage
Dubbed the state's unofficial signature cocktail following a 2015 contest organized by the Indiana State Museum, the Hoosier Heritage is a whiskey-based cocktail featuring apple cider, maple syrup, and lemon juice. It's typically made with Knob Creek rye whiskey, which, although not made in Indiana, bears an interesting link to the state: It's named after Knob Creek Farm in Kentucky, where Abraham Lincoln lived as a child, before moving to Indiana, where he remained until he was an adult. It's a drink that feels at home during the state's autumn harvest festivals, combining warmth and sweetness in perfect harmony.
Iowa: Iowa Mule
While a 2024 study of Google search trends found that the Moscow mule was the most searched-for cocktail in Iowa, something truer to the Hawkeye State would be an Iowa mule. This replaces the Moscow mule's vodka with a whiskey from Iowa, like award-winning Cedar Ridge or Templeton Rye — bringing local flair to a nationwide favorite, along with the whiskey's stronger flavor and aroma. The rye whiskey pairs beautifully with ginger beer and lime, making it a refreshing yet bold drink.
Kansas: Horsefeather
Since the 1990s, this cocktail has enjoyed popularity in Kansas City, which straddles Missouri and Kansas, but the horsefeather's mysterious origins are often linked to Lawrence, Kansas. Like an Iowa mule, it swaps the vodka in a Moscow mule for rye whiskey, but more intensity is added with dashes of Angostura bitters. Interestingly, a recipe for a cocktail called a horse's neck, combining ginger ale, bourbon, and lemon peel, can be traced back almost a century earlier, so perhaps its origins are older than previously thought.
Kentucky: Mint Julep
No cocktail is more synonymous with Kentucky than the mint julep. This refreshing summer classic is a bourbon-based drink, sweetened with sugar and garnished with fresh mint. Iconic in the Bluegrass State thanks to its storied history with the Kentucky Derby, it has been served since 1875, becoming the derby's official cocktail in 1939. Whether served in a classic silver cup at Churchill Downs or enjoyed at home, the mint julep is a celebration of the state's rich bourbon heritage.
Louisiana: Sazerac
The Sazerac cocktail is a potent rye whiskey-based cocktail, flavored with Peychaud's bitters and served in a glass rinsed with absinthe. Originating in New Orleans in the mid-19th century, it's sometimes considered to be the starting point for the cocktail movement in the United States. Named the official cocktail of New Orleans in 2008, the Sazerac is an essential part of the city's culinary and cultural identity — and along with the old fashioned, it's another contender for the world's oldest cocktail.
Maine: The Burnt Trailer
Mixing one measure of Allen's Coffee Brandy with two measures of Maine's most beloved soda, Moxie, the Burnt Trailer combines two iconic Maine drinks. Created in Union, Maine in 1884, Moxie became the official soft drink of the Pine Tree State in 2005, while Allen's Coffee Brandy is officially the best-selling spirit in Maine. The two combined create a heady mix of bitter, coffee, and brandy flavors. As the name suggests, it's something of an acquired taste and not for everyone.
Maryland: Black-Eyed Susan
Although Maryland created the orange crush, which Delaware has since laid claim to, there's another Maryland cocktail worthy of icon status: the black-eyed Susan. Named after Maryland's official state flower, this cocktail is the official drink of Maryland's famous annual horse race, the Preakness Stakes. Some versions include additions like peach schnapps and orange liqueur, but in essence, a black-eyed Susan is made with rum, vodka, orange juice, and pineapple juice. It first came to feature at the Preakness in 1973 and has been a race day classic ever since.
Massachusetts: Ward Eight
The Ward Eight is a classic Boston cocktail made with rye whiskey, lemon, and grenadine. It has been a local favorite since it was first created in the Locke-Ober Cafe in Boston's Eighth Ward. The drink has a robust, yet sweet profile thanks to the addition of syrupy grenadine. A cocktail rich in history, the Ward Eight is tied to Boston's vibrant political and social scenes at the turn of the 20th century. Despite this, it's not prolifically well known today, even amongst Bostonians.
Michigan: Hummer
The Hummer is a frozen cocktail from Detroit that combines rum, Kahlua, and vanilla ice cream into a creamy, indulgent milkshake-like delight. It was invented in the 1960s by bartender Jerome Adams at the Bayview Yacht Club; legend has it that Adams originally named the drink in honor of a client who hummed with pleasure when he first tried it. Its playful nature and rich flavors have earned it a spot on cocktail menus far beyond Michigan's borders.
Minnesota: Bootleg
Minnesota's bootleg is a relic of the Prohibition era, still beloved for its refreshing simplicity. A mix of vodka, gin, or rum with limeade, lemonade, and fresh mint, its origins trace back to speakeasies, where Minnesotans made use of fresh ingredients to craft flavorful cocktails. The bootleg boasts a number of colorful celebrities who supposedly liked the cocktail, including F. Scott Fitzgerald and notorious mobster Al Capone. It's the perfect drink for a day at one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes, embodying the state's resourcefulness and love for the outdoors.
Mississippi: Mississippi Punch
Described in Esquire by drinks historian David Wondrich as "Mississippi history in a glass, this potent cocktail includes cognac, rum, and bourbon, with only lemon juice and a little sugar to soften the blow. Somehow, Wondrich claims, it's more delightful in flavor than its hefty alcohol content alone would suggest. Just in case it needed more iconic status than its name and potency alone can provide, the Mississippi punch also features in Audrey Hepburn's classic 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
Missouri: Missouri Mule
The Missouri mule isn't just a cocktail; it's a tribute to President Harry Truman, a Missouri native. This whiskey-forward drink was created in 1947 at London's iconic American Bar in the Savoy Hotel in honor of Truman's well-documented affinity for bourbon. Combining Truman's favorite spirit with applejack, Campari, and lemon juice, the Missouri mule has a complex, bittersweet flavor balanced by a citrusy tang. Although it wasn't invented in Missouri, the Missouri mule's name and story make it a staple of Missouri's cocktail culture.
Montana: Boilermaker
A boilermaker cocktail is incredibly simple: a pint of beer with a whiskey shot. According to "The Oxford Companion to American Food and Drink," the boilermaker's origins trace back to the 1890s mining camps of Butte, Montana, where it was referred to as the Sean O'Farrell. After a long day of physical work, weary miners chose the boilermaker as a functional way to forget the toils of their day. It's not the most nuanced cocktail, but its reputation has spread, and it's enjoyed today in the UK, Germany, and the USA.
Nebraska: Red Beer
Also known as the michelada of the Midwest, red beer is less evening cocktail and more hangover recovery device. It's little more than a beer with a dash of tomato juice, turning the drink red and adding a familiar tomatoey tang. The added tomato juice is ingenious: It takes the edge off the alcohol in the beer, making it a more palatable choice for morning drinking at occasions such as brunches and tailgates. It might not be a particularly elegant drink, but it's a fittingly iconic cocktail for Nebraska's no-frills, hearty ethos.
Nevada: Picon Punch
The Picon punch may soon become Nevada's official state cocktail. A Basque-inspired drink, it was created following Basque immigration to Nevada in the 1800s. It contains grenadine, Amer Picon, a dash of club soda, and brandy floated on top. Although Picon punch was invented in California, its popularity is mostly within Nevada. Honorable mention goes to the Winnemucca coffee, which was invented in Nevada. If Picon punch is Nevada's aperitif of choice, the Winnemucca coffee is the state's digestif. It's a surprisingly balanced mixture of brandy, anisette, coffee, and a lemon twist.
New Hampshire: Cape Codder
Although in essence, the Cape Codder is simply a vodka cranberry, it has a uniquely New Hampshire backstory. Developed by Ocean Spray in conjunction with the Plymouth County cranberry farmers' cooperative in the 1940s to promote cranberry juice, it was originally known as a Red Devil and soon became a New England staple. Rumors abound of Ocean Spray tradesmen asking the barmen to make this then-unknown drink, only so they can show them how to make them and get it on their menu.
New Jersey: Jack Rose
The Jack Rose has long been associated with New Jersey. Made with applejack, grenadine, and lime juice, it showcases the state's history as a hub for applejack production. Popular during the early 20th century, the Jack Rose was even featured in Ernest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises." One theory suggests the Jack Rose was named after a local gangster known as "Bald Jack Rose," who apparently enjoyed drinking applejack with a dash of grenadine. But the real origin of its name remains a mystery.
New Mexico: Chimayó Cocktail
Named after Chimayó in New Mexico, Chimayó is a spiced apple cider cocktail that combines cider, tequila, crème de cassis, and lemon juice. Given the state's border with Mexico, the combination of apple cider and tequila is a perfect tribute to the state's blend of Mexican and U.S. culture. Created in the 1960s by Arturo Jaramillo, owner of the Rancho de Chimayó restaurant, this drink is both refreshing and warming, highlighting New Mexico's apple harvest and its love for tequila.
New York: Manhattan
One of the world's most iconic cocktails, the Manhattan originated in New York City in the late 1800s. Made with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, and typically garnished with a cherry, its timeless sophistication has made it a mainstay in upscale bars and restaurants in New York and beyond. It's claimed that the Manhattan was invented by a doctor named Iain Marshall in 1874 for a dinner at the Manhattan Club. Rumors that Jennie Jerome —also known as Lady Randolph Churchill, the mother of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — hosted the dinner party and invented the cocktail are untrue.
North Carolina: Cherry Bounce
A colonial-era cocktail made from cherries steeped in sugar and brandy (or sometimes whiskey or even vodka), the Cherry Bounce was a favorite of George Washington, who enjoyed it so much he is alleged to have taken a canteen of it with him in 1784 when he crossed the Allegheny Mountains. Amos Owens, a moonshiner who is credited with helping to popularize the Cherry Bounce in North Carolina in the late 1800s, went on to found the Cherry Bounce Festival in Forest City, which continues to this day.
North Dakota: Smith and Kearns
While North Dakotans consume the most beer per capita of any U.S. state, the state's history also features some original cocktail creations. The Smith and Kearns was created in Bismarck, North Dakota in 1952 during the first oil boom. This sweet concoction is relatively low in alcohol for a cocktail, containing 2 ounces of chocolate liqueur and 1 ounce of dairy cream, topped off with soda. The Smith and Kearns is named after two oilmen who wanted a cocktail that wouldn't leave them with hangovers the next day.
Ohio: The 1803
The 1803 is a cocktail named after the year Ohio gained statehood, with a deep connection to the Buckeye State. Made using cherry juice and macerated strawberries — fruits grown in the summer in Ohio — the alcoholic element comes from vodka and dry vermouth, with simple syrup and balsamic vinegar added to highlight the sweet and acidic qualities of the fruit itself. Garnish with a strawberry slice or orange peel.
Oklahoma: Lunchbox
Created by accident at Edna's, a beloved Oklahoma City dive bar, the Lunchbox features a surprising combination of beer, orange juice, and amaretto. Legend has it that the bar's owner and namesake, Edna Scott, was attempting to create another drink when she accidentally stumbled upon the Lunchbox. In a 2019 interview with Punch, Scott's daughter, Tammy Lucas, said the drink is called the Lunchbox because it contains "a little bit of everything you need." Typically served in a frosty mug, it's a light, fizzy, slightly sweet concoction that defies expectations, with a fun origin story that's helped make it an Oklahoma icon.
Oregon: Spanish Coffee
Despite the fact that Oregon boasts more gin distilleries per capita than any other U.S. state, the Beaver State doesn't have an official cocktail. However, one popular local cocktail is the Spanish coffee, which was first introduced at Portland's Huber's Cafe in the 1970s. It's as much a pyrotechnics performance as it is a cocktail: Rum and triple sec are lit in the glass, cinnamon and nutmeg powders are sprinkled into the flame, then Kahlua and coffee are poured into the burning mixture, and it's topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
Pennsylvania: Clover Club
This pre-Prohibition classic crops up on countless cocktail menus around the world, but its origins are definitely Philadelphian. The Clover Club cocktail is named after a gentlemen's club in Philadelphia where it was created; it's made with gin, raspberry syrup, lemon juice, and egg white, and is frequently garnished with fresh raspberries. The raspberry syrup lends the Clover Club its soft, sophisticated pink color, while its taste is sweet and sour with an added creamy finish from the egg white.
Rhode Island: Rhode Island Red
While Rhode Island already boasts a popular non-alcoholic drink in the coffee cabinet, the state's cocktail creations are a little less established. However, the Rhode Island Red, created in 2009 in honor of the anniversary of Rhode Island's 1663 Royal Charter, is a worthy contender for an iconic state cocktail. This punchy, colorful cocktail combines tequila and raspberry liqueur with lemon juice, agave nectar, orange bitters, and ginger beer to create something that's fresh, fragrant, and undeniably refreshing.
South Carolina: Planter's Punch
Planter's punch combines dark rum, lime juice, sugar, and a mix of tropical fruit juices, creating a sweet, tangy, and refreshing punch cocktail that is made unique from other punches through the addition of spices like nutmeg or bitters. Its influences trace back to the Caribbean, where it was most likely first created, but other sources credit the origin of Planter's punch as being the Planters Inn in Charleston, South Carolina. Regardless of its origin, it became a staple in the South, celebrated for its vibrant flavors and versatility.
South Dakota: South Dakota Martini
The South Dakota martini isn't really a cocktail at all: It's a combination of beer and tomato juice. The exact proportions of these are very much up to the pourer, and it's usually topped off with a splash of olive or pickle juice, much like a dirty martini — hence its name. To complete the drink, a South Dakota martini is garnished with a spear of pickles or olives, again a nod to a classic martini. The drink reflects South Dakota's practical and unfussy attitude; it's a simple, customizable beverage that's become a local favorite.
Tennessee: Lynchburg Lemonade
There's a claim that the Long Island iced tea may have been created in Tennessee, but let's talk about the worldwide-renowned Tennessean cocktail, the Lynchburg lemonade. Named after the town of Lynchburg, home to Jack Daniel's distillery, Lynchburg lemonade is the most famous cocktail confirmed to have originated in Tennessee. A mixture of Jack Daniel's whiskey, triple sec, lemon juice, and lemon-lime soda, this powerful yet refreshing cocktail is sweet, tangy, and effervescent — and a perfect showcase for Tennessee's whiskey heritage.
Texas: Ranch Water
Simple, refreshing, and undeniably Texan, ranch water is the unofficial cocktail of West Texas. Made with just tequila, lime juice, and sparkling water, it's a no-frills drink designed for hot summer days. Its origins are said to lie in the hands of hardworking ranchers seeking a cooling, low-calorie alternative to heavier cocktails. Ranch water has gained nationwide popularity in recent years, with some claiming it's the next big thing to follow in the footsteps of hard seltzers, but its roots in the Lone Star State remain strong.
Utah: Beehive State Buzz
With its strict licensing laws and Mormon population, Utah isn't exactly known for its cocktail scene. However, times are changing, and the Beehive State Buzz, a relatively recent cocktail created by the team at Utah microbrewery legends Squatters Craft Beers, is a testament to the state's developing cocktail creativity. Made with gin, honey, lemon juice, and a splash of beer (ideally its own Squatters Brilliant Bier), it's a refreshing, lightly sweet cocktail that pays homage to Utah's beehive symbolism and its growing craft beer industry.
Vermont: Old Vermont
Not dissimilar to a gimlet, an Old Vermont has a heavy gin base backed up by citrus; usually just lime juice, but some recipes include orange juice, too. What sets it apart is added maple syrup, a nod to Vermont's famous maple syrup industry, and a dash of bitters. The Old Vermont has a reputation: It was included in Brian Bartels' "The United States of Cocktails" in 2020 and has even been featured by Bobby Flay in an episode of "Brunch at Bobby's."
Virginia: Appalachian Manhattan
A regional take on the classic Manhattan, the Appalachian Manhattan pays tribute to Virginia's rich whiskey-making tradition. Here, the state-specific element isn't the recipe itself, but the choice of whiskey. To make an Appalachian Manhattan, you must use whiskey from Boar Creek Distillery in Virginia, a nod to the state's Appalachian heritage. Garnished with an orange peel and a cherry, it combines the sophistication of a Manhattan with a rustic, local flair. The Appalachian Manhattan is an ideal drink for those who appreciate the melding of classic cocktails and regional ingredients.
Washington: Trident
The Trident is a uniquely Washington cocktail that makes use of the Negroni's 1:1:1 ratio, but with aromatic Scandinavian aquavit, Cynar (an Italian artichoke liqueur), and Spanish sherry. Its complex and aromatic profile comes from the interplay of the unique ingredients used to make it. When combined, these create a more complex and worldly affair that The Seattle Times has recognized, calling it "the most popular cocktail ever invented in our state."
West Virginia: Appalachian Martini
The Appalachian martini is a cocktail that celebrates West Virginia's natural bounty. Made with vodka, St. Germain, and pawpaw — a native fruit sometimes referred to as the West Virginia banana — this drink is a somewhat sweet, floral, and fruity delight. Pawpaws taste a little like a banana combined with mango, so it could be said that the Appalachian martini is a martini with a slightly tropical twist. Its unique ingredients and smooth flavor make it a must-try for anyone exploring West Virginia's culinary heritage.
Wisconsin: Wisconsin Old Fashioned
Unsurprisingly given the state's well-documented obsession with brandy, a Wisconsin old fashioned is a variant of the classic old fashioned where the traditional whiskey is replaced by brandy, then finished with soda. It can be served sweet (with lemon-lime soda and/or seltzer) or sour (with bar sour mix) and garnished with cherries or olives. Its popularity stems from Wisconsin's strong ties to brandy, dating back to the 19th century, when German immigrants brought their love of the spirit to the state. And it's the go-to cocktail at Wisconsin supper clubs.
Wyoming: Wyoming Rattlesnake
The Wyoming Rattlesnake is a bold, spicy, and sour cocktail. The classic Rattlesnake, which is essentially a whiskey sour with a whiskey rinse, combines rye whiskey, absinthe, lemon juice, and egg white. The Wyoming version features locally made rye whiskey, such as the spice-filled whiskey from Wyoming-based distillery Single Track Spirits. The absinthe adds a hint of herbal complexity that blends beautifully with the whiskey's spice aromas and the sour base.
