The Most Iconic Cocktail In Every State

They say there's a cocktail for every occasion, but what about for every state? From bold bourbon concoctions to tropical tiki drinks, the United States has proven to be fertile ground for cocktail creativity, with each state developing its own unique drinking culture over time.

Advertisement

Some iconic state cocktails were invented within their borders and went on to achieve worldwide fame. Others gained legendary status through different means — perhaps becoming a local favorite at a neighborhood bar or colorful stories passed down through the generations. A cocktail doesn't need to be created in a state to become iconic there; sometimes it becomes synonymous with a place simply through decades of popularity in a particular state. While some states have clear cocktail icons, it's less definitive with others. In these cases, we've included honorable mentions to showcase different aspects of the state's drinking culture.