5 Substitutes For Pastina In Your Soup

We all might remember when Ronzoni famously announced the discontinuation of its popular pastina pasta in 2023. Luckily, the brand has brought pastina back since then — and there are other brands like Barilla that make it as well. Even so, you might not have a box of pastina in the back of your kitchen cabinet, or it could be hard to find at the grocery stores in your area. That's where we come in with five perfect substitutes to use in your soup.

The perk of pastina in soups, like in our Italian green soup recipe (other than its adorable star-like shape that looks like it's plucked out of a storybook) is its size and texture. Its small size results in a rather quick cooking time, and the pasta will still have time to absorb some of the flavors of the soup. That means it can cook right in the broth without the need to boil a separate pot of water first. Its texture makes a nice contrast with the ingredients in the pot that have more of a bite. And to be clear, pastina is a broader category of pasta that can include shapes other than those mini stars that most of us are accustomed to eating. Fret not, because the following options (including some that are technically pastina) will also offer a similar taste, texture, and cook time despite not having that iconic shape.

