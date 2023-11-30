The Major Difference Between Pastina And Risotto

Plates of pasta and fresh-fired pizzas may jump to mind when it comes to Italian cuisine — at least for most Americans. But when it comes to sumptuous, starchy dishes, the country boasts a bounty, from spongy focaccia to nutty, sweet polenta. Perhaps, though, the most elegant is the Northern Italian staple risotto, a carefully cooked concoction of short-grained rice, usually with wine broth, cheese, and other ingredients, that rewards those willing to put in the work with a luxurious, creamy, and hardy meal.

As with pasta, risotto variations are manifold, but the backbone of the dish is the rice, which slowly expels its starch into the cooking liquid while simultaneously absorbing it within its walls, becoming tender, but toothsome. Risotto, however, isn't the only foodstuff that can pull off this starchy swap. When slowly simmered in liquid, many different grains and pastas can pull off risotto's seemingly-magical transformation.

That fact has likely led some folks to confuse risotto with a lesser-known Italian dish: pastina. This infinitesimally small pasta comes in a multitude of shapes that can be added to soups or sauced like regular pasta. Pastina is cooked directly in a sauce, becoming highly risotto-esque. However, despite the shared traits, there are fundamental differences that set the two apart, with qualities and drawbacks to each that chefs should keep in mind.