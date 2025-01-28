The Worst Buffet At Walt Disney World Is Also One Of The Cheapest
Walt Disney World is known for more than just its theme parks. It is also celebrated for the unique dining experiences that span throughout. Guests will surely find some of the most interesting and memorable buffet-style restaurants at Disney. From traditional African cuisine at the Animal Kingdom Lodge's Boma — Flavors of Africa to classic American dishes at Chef Mickey's in Disney's Contemporary Resort, the theme park giant knows how to craft the perfect dining experience. With expert theming and food selections, each buffet is expected to flawlessly match the overall vibe of the resort. However, not every restaurant is as remarkable as the others, and, unfortunately, Cape May Cafe is fails to impress — even if it is the cheapest of the bunch.
Ranked dead last in Tasting Table's ranking of Walt Disney World buffets, Cape May Cafe didn't captivate our taste tester the way its counterparts did. Located at Disney's Beach Club Resort, home to Beaches and Cream Soda Shop (one of the best places to find ice cream on-site), this resort has a loyal fan base who love the charming elegance of this New England-style hotel. Despite this buffet's low ranking, Cape May was previously named one of the best group-friendly restaurants at Disney World. So, why is Cape May Cafe considered the worst of Disney's buffets? It can thank its lackluster ambience for that. This buffet fails to grasp the beautiful beach aesthetic that the resort is known for and feels more like an extension of the hotel itself rather than a notable dining experience.
Despite its ranking, Cape May Cafe is still a great deal
Cape May Cafe is available for both breakfast and dinner at a similar price. For breakfast, be prepared to pay for a character meal, which means you'll be paying a premium price for this experience. You and your family will be joined by Minnie Mouse and her friends for a "Beach Bash Breakfast." Served buffet-style, there are plenty of Mickey-shaped waffles, bacon, scrambled eggs, and other traditional breakfast foods. However, the experience will cost $49 per adult and $33 per child for a breakfast that you can get for much cheaper at any quick service restaurant on the property.
Dinner, on the other hand, is one of the most affordable buffets at Walt Disney World. Priced at $49 per adult and $29 per child, you get unlimited access to seafood dishes that can easily cost $50 per plate. Cape May Cafe offers an array of seafood dishes, like New England-style clam chowder, peel-and-eat shrimp, clams, and snow crab legs for an additional price. If you're allergic to seafood or prefer another dish, the kitchen staff will always go out of their way to accommodate your dietary needs. Its extensive seafood menu, served at a reasonable price, makes this buffet one of the best deals at Disney — though most ideal for seafood lovers.
Despite its good food and great dinner deals, Cape May Cafe still lacks the signature Disney charm that so many of its other restaurants have. The nautical decor and pastel colors, though nice, aren't enough to make this buffet stand out. Moreover, the restaurant feels as if it had been placed without thought in the middle of a hotel, with nothing separating the dining experience from the outside world of the park.