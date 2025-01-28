The Worst Buffet At Walt Disney World Is Also One Of The Cheapest

Cape May Cafe is available for both breakfast and dinner at a similar price. For breakfast, be prepared to pay for a character meal, which means you'll be paying a premium price for this experience. You and your family will be joined by Minnie Mouse and her friends for a "Beach Bash Breakfast." Served buffet-style, there are plenty of Mickey-shaped waffles, bacon, scrambled eggs, and other traditional breakfast foods. However, the experience will cost $49 per adult and $33 per child for a breakfast that you can get for much cheaper at any quick service restaurant on the property.

Dinner, on the other hand, is one of the most affordable buffets at Walt Disney World. Priced at $49 per adult and $29 per child, you get unlimited access to seafood dishes that can easily cost $50 per plate. Cape May Cafe offers an array of seafood dishes, like New England-style clam chowder, peel-and-eat shrimp, clams, and snow crab legs for an additional price. If you're allergic to seafood or prefer another dish, the kitchen staff will always go out of their way to accommodate your dietary needs. Its extensive seafood menu, served at a reasonable price, makes this buffet one of the best deals at Disney — though most ideal for seafood lovers.

Despite its good food and great dinner deals, Cape May Cafe still lacks the signature Disney charm that so many of its other restaurants have. The nautical decor and pastel colors, though nice, aren't enough to make this buffet stand out. Moreover, the restaurant feels as if it had been placed without thought in the middle of a hotel, with nothing separating the dining experience from the outside world of the park.

