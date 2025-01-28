How To Use Leftover Cake In Tiramisu For A Decadent Ingredient Swap
Part of being an efficient home cook is knowing how to repurpose leftovers. This skill doesn't apply just to main courses but also to desserts — especially those you serve on special occasions. When you find yourself with leftover cake, there's the option of simply eating it the next day or leaning into more creative ways to use it. If you love classic Italian desserts, use the leftover cake in the place of ladyfingers when making tiramisu.
First, pick a serving dish for the tiramisu. You can make it in a large rectangular dish like you would the classic tiramisu, or opt for single-portion serving glasses. The latter option is especially convenient if you're working with a smaller amount of leftover cake. Cut up the cake so it neatly fits into your serving dish; if using glasses, cut it into smaller cubes. Some cakes come with a lot of frosting, which you can scrape off. Soak the cake with coffee, then add a thick layer of mascarpone, both of which will bring moisture to the day-old cake.
Depending on the thickness of your cake slices, you can do a single-layer tiramisu or go for two layers. Just like the regular tiramisu, you'll want to refrigerate it for at least three hours, but don't serve it straight out of the fridge. Instead, wait around 20 minutes for the best flavor and texture of the cake layers.
The best types of cake for a tiramisu base
This creative spin on tiramisu doesn't have to be limited to leftover cake; you can choose the cake base from the get-go. The simplest option is, of course, the classic white cake. With its gentle, neutral flavor, the tiramisu won't taste that different from the original. Death by Chocolate Cake, on the other hand, will contribute a richer flavor and a more decadent feel, especially if you also add a little bit of liquor to the coffee wash — a splash of Baileys can seriously upgrade your next tiramisu.
If you're working with a flourless cake, like this chocolate torte, you might want to skip the soaking part; flourless cakes are already very moist. Instead, bring the coffee notes to the tiramisu by adding a few tablespoons of espresso directly to the mascarpone cream. Vegan leftover cakes can be paired with our vegan-friendly tiramisu cream, and fruit cakes can be elevated by adding some citrus extract to the mascarpone.
During the festive season, you might find yourself with leftover panettone, which can also be used as a tiramisu base. Because panettone's dense crumb is more akin to bread than to cake, you will have to soak it a little bit longer to ensure good moisture. Whatever cake base and mascarpone combo you ultimately go for, don't forget to sprinkle some cocoa powder over the finished dessert at the end.