How To Use Leftover Cake In Tiramisu For A Decadent Ingredient Swap

Part of being an efficient home cook is knowing how to repurpose leftovers. This skill doesn't apply just to main courses but also to desserts — especially those you serve on special occasions. When you find yourself with leftover cake, there's the option of simply eating it the next day or leaning into more creative ways to use it. If you love classic Italian desserts, use the leftover cake in the place of ladyfingers when making tiramisu.

First, pick a serving dish for the tiramisu. You can make it in a large rectangular dish like you would the classic tiramisu, or opt for single-portion serving glasses. The latter option is especially convenient if you're working with a smaller amount of leftover cake. Cut up the cake so it neatly fits into your serving dish; if using glasses, cut it into smaller cubes. Some cakes come with a lot of frosting, which you can scrape off. Soak the cake with coffee, then add a thick layer of mascarpone, both of which will bring moisture to the day-old cake.

Depending on the thickness of your cake slices, you can do a single-layer tiramisu or go for two layers. Just like the regular tiramisu, you'll want to refrigerate it for at least three hours, but don't serve it straight out of the fridge. Instead, wait around 20 minutes for the best flavor and texture of the cake layers.

