Anthony Bourdain's Big Flavor Tips To Amp Up Your Sunday Gravy
Everyone has their own special Italian Sunday sauce recipe, including the great Anthony Bourdain, who once wrote about how "bitter" he felt about not being born an Italian-American. The iconic culinary star utilized sausage and rigatoni for his Sunday gravy to recreate what he called an "Italo-American Jersey" classic. Low-quality cuts of meat are transformed into a deeply flavorful, tomato-based sauce in Bourdain's easy recipe, which he shared with Today. Alongside the instructions, he included some helpful tips that could amp up any take on Sunday gravy — should your ancestors allow it.
The first tip is to ensure an even, deep browning on the meats used in the sauce. Bourdain's recipe includes oxtails, pork neck bones, and sausage links, which are all seared in olive oil in a Dutch oven to start the preparations. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan no matter which meats you choose; cook in batches if necessary. Once the meat and bones are browned, transfer them to a plate to collect the juices. Don't throw the juices away; instead, add them back into the sauce for extra flavor, as suggested by Bourdain.
Simple steps, big flavor
Bourdain's recipe calls for two sprigs of fresh thyme or rosemary, and one sprig of fresh basil, which he liked to add in as a bouquet garni. A bouquet garni, or "garnished bouquet", is a herb packet that is submerged into sauces and stews to infuse them with flavor. It's removed before serving to avoid any wilted stems swimming around the dish. To make a bouquet garni for your sauce, simply wrap up some herbs in a cheesecloth and tie it into a bundle with twine.
Bourdain's other Sunday gravy tip applies to perhaps one of the most important elements of the dish: the pasta. After the rigatoni was cooked and drained, he liked to return it to the hot pan and toss it over medium heat for about 30 seconds. This lets the pasta dry, which in turn allows it to soak up more sauce.
These easy, universal tips can be used to enhance any sauce, ensuring it reaches its full potential, no matter the ingredients. Top your pasta off with some freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, add some fresh-baked bread, and you'll have an elevated dish worthy of any Sunday dinner table.