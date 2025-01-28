Anthony Bourdain's Big Flavor Tips To Amp Up Your Sunday Gravy

Everyone has their own special Italian Sunday sauce recipe, including the great Anthony Bourdain, who once wrote about how "bitter" he felt about not being born an Italian-American. The iconic culinary star utilized sausage and rigatoni for his Sunday gravy to recreate what he called an "Italo-American Jersey" classic. Low-quality cuts of meat are transformed into a deeply flavorful, tomato-based sauce in Bourdain's easy recipe, which he shared with Today. Alongside the instructions, he included some helpful tips that could amp up any take on Sunday gravy — should your ancestors allow it.

The first tip is to ensure an even, deep browning on the meats used in the sauce. Bourdain's recipe includes oxtails, pork neck bones, and sausage links, which are all seared in olive oil in a Dutch oven to start the preparations. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan no matter which meats you choose; cook in batches if necessary. Once the meat and bones are browned, transfer them to a plate to collect the juices. Don't throw the juices away; instead, add them back into the sauce for extra flavor, as suggested by Bourdain.