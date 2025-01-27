Water Vs Milk: How They Affect Your Homemade Bread

Baking bread is one of the kitchen's most rewarding adventures. Few things compare to kneading by hand, patiently waiting for dough to rise, and then finally tearing into a warm loaf fresh from the oven. And for all its potential pitfalls, baking bread can be quite simple when you get the hang of it. Once you've got a bread recipe that you're confident in, you can try substitutions, swaps, and embellishments to zhuzh up your go-to loaf. One substitution that you may have already tried is swapping water out for milk.

Water and milk may seem like a low-consequence swap to make, but the choice can affect how your bread turns out in several ways. When substituting the standard water for milk in a bread recipe, you'll want to consider what kind of milk you're using, the fat and sugar content, and the flavor that may or may not be affected depending on what kind of milk you use. After all, there are lots of different kinds of milks, and each will interact a little differently in the breadmaking process. You'll also have to consider the ratio of water to milk, because it's not an ounce-for-ounce match. But whether you're in a pinch or just curious, it's worth exploring milk versus water in your bread — who knows, you might discover your new favorite recipe.

