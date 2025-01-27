The Gluten-Free Bagel Brand That's Not Worth Your Money

Sticking to a gluten-free lifestyle can be tricky. Present in everything from baguettes and sliced loaves to cake and doughnuts, it's hard to bypass this protein that's found in wheat, barley and many other popular grains. And while some brands have made a concerted effort to make better gluten-free products, there are others that simply haven't risen to the challenge. If you're on the hunt for a gluten-free bagel, for example, there's one brand that's not worth your money; BFree.

The loser in our list of the best store-bought gluten-free bagel brands, ranked worst to best, these bagels simply don't pass muster. Sold in packs of four, they did look reasonably sized at first glance. However, when we dug into the packet, the top bagel had fallen apart and the ones stacked below were very soft. Call us purists, but we reckon a proper bagel should have a shiny crust and a dense, chewy texture that's heavier than other yeasted breads. You should be able to pick it up without it breaking into pieces due to the way it's boiled and baked; a classic technique that firmly sets the outer crust. BFree's offering crumbled in our mouths and didn't have the sturdy feel of an authentic bagel. It was also lacking in flavor and had an odd aftertaste.

