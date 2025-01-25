The Ultimate Wine Pairing To Try With Tortilla Soup

Tortilla soup is delicious on its own, garnished with avocado and perhaps a dollop of sour cream. However, for those of us who enjoy booze with our meal, one may wonder which beverage pairs best. Considering that tortilla soup is a traditionally Mexican dish, you might quickly reach for a classic frozen margarita made with tequila to wash it down. For those who appreciate a glass of fine wine, however, the best option might be a bit surprising. We spoke with Lexi Stephens, a wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List, who offered some sage advice about which wine to choose.

"Rosé!" she exclaims. "I love rosé with any Mexican-inspired dishes because it complements the spices nicely." While you may think rosé is reserved for lighter meals like a salad or oysters on the half shell on a warm summer day, a glass of this pink wine with tortilla soup makes sense for a few reasons. As Stephens states, it complements those spices due to its fruit-forward nature, which tempers the boldness of the soup's ingredients. A piping spoonful of rich, brothy soup will leave the palate craving a cool, crisp sip, which rosé then provides. While you might be accustomed to pairing red wine with soups, rosé's lightness offers a refreshing drink rather than the bold taste that many reds provide.

