The Ultimate Wine Pairing To Try With Tortilla Soup
Tortilla soup is delicious on its own, garnished with avocado and perhaps a dollop of sour cream. However, for those of us who enjoy booze with our meal, one may wonder which beverage pairs best. Considering that tortilla soup is a traditionally Mexican dish, you might quickly reach for a classic frozen margarita made with tequila to wash it down. For those who appreciate a glass of fine wine, however, the best option might be a bit surprising. We spoke with Lexi Stephens, a wine educator and founder of Lexi's Wine List, who offered some sage advice about which wine to choose.
"Rosé!" she exclaims. "I love rosé with any Mexican-inspired dishes because it complements the spices nicely." While you may think rosé is reserved for lighter meals like a salad or oysters on the half shell on a warm summer day, a glass of this pink wine with tortilla soup makes sense for a few reasons. As Stephens states, it complements those spices due to its fruit-forward nature, which tempers the boldness of the soup's ingredients. A piping spoonful of rich, brothy soup will leave the palate craving a cool, crisp sip, which rosé then provides. While you might be accustomed to pairing red wine with soups, rosé's lightness offers a refreshing drink rather than the bold taste that many reds provide.
Rosé suggestions to complete a tortilla soup meal
When it comes to which bottle of rosé to pick up for your tortilla soup meal, there are two categories to choose from: dry or sweet. The best option really depends on your palate, so select a brand accordingly. One bottle of rosé worth purchasing comes from Epoch Estate, which offers a balance of fruity sweetness with a dry, crisp finish. Another choice for a dry rosé is Schloss Gobelsburg Schlosskellerei Cistercien Rosé, which costs about $22 a bottle. If you prefer a sweeter wine to wash down each spoonful of tortilla soup, consider Apothic Rosé at $10.
Don't have a tortilla soup recipe to pair with that bottle of rosé? Try our easy slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup recipe, finished off with sliced avocado for creaminess and tortilla strips for crunch. There's also our hearty vegetarian tortilla soup recipe, which skips the meat for vegetables, like peppers, and black beans for some meat-free protein. If the chicken option appeals to you, note these mistakes that everyone makes with chicken tortilla soup before you start, so that all of those ingredients (and rosé) don't go to waste.