Make Your Favorite Steak Dishes More Affordable With This Cheap, Versatile Cut
Steak for dinner can be a bit of a luxury, depending on the cut you choose. So, unless you are going for a prime ribeye cooked to perfection on the grill, there are other options to consider when adding beef to recipes that call for steak. To find the best option that delivers all the flavor at a reasonable price, Tasting Table reached out to expert Michael Taus, chef at La Grande Boucherie, a high-end French brasserie in Chicago that features a variety of steaks on the menu. According to the chef, flap steak is a jack of all trades in the kitchen. Plus, it's cheaper per pound than some better-known cuts like ribeye and tenderloin.
"Flap steak is versatile and works beautifully in dishes like fajitas, tacos, stir-fries, and sandwiches," says Taus. "It's also a great option for dishes like steak salads or even thinly sliced as a topping for rice bowls," Although it's an inexpensive cut, flap steak is loaded with beefy flavor, has a coarse texture that lends itself to seasoning and marinating, and can be prepared in a wide variety of ways.
Flap steak is relatively lean, but when cooked right it remains juicy and tender . It should not be confused with flank steak, which is a different cut although similar in shape and recipe application. Flap steak comes from the bottom sirloin butt, the same part of the animal that holds the tri-tip. (Flank steak, by contrast, is taken from the lower chest or abdomen.)
What is flap steak and how to add it to your recipes
Flap steak is also known by a few other regional names, so depending on where you are you may find it as faux hanger, sirloin tip, or the more common bavette or bistro steak. This versatile cut of beef can be pan seared whole then sliced into thin strips or cubed and skewered for the grill, and is stellar in a stir fry such as this beef and udon noodle dish. Season it with cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder before frying with onions and colorful bell peppers for a fool-proof beef fajita dinner, or make a flavorful Mongolian beef salad bowl as a substantial lunchtime meal. You can even prepare flap steak in the slow-cooker to make dishes like this comforting ropa vieja. "For a hearty twist, I've seared flap steak and slow-cooked it in a stew, where it absorbs flavors beautifully while staying tender," says Michael Taus.
Flap steak might not be the easiest to find in supermarket shelves, where similar cuts like flank and skirt are common. But if you're lucky to have a butcher or specialty meat shop nearby, you can always ask for it. In fact, flap steak is often known as a butcher's secret, as they usually keep it for themselves. Ask for it next time and see how you can get lots of meaty substance in your recipes without breaking the bank.