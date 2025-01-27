Make Your Favorite Steak Dishes More Affordable With This Cheap, Versatile Cut

Steak for dinner can be a bit of a luxury, depending on the cut you choose. So, unless you are going for a prime ribeye cooked to perfection on the grill, there are other options to consider when adding beef to recipes that call for steak. To find the best option that delivers all the flavor at a reasonable price, Tasting Table reached out to expert Michael Taus, chef at La Grande Boucherie, a high-end French brasserie in Chicago that features a variety of steaks on the menu. According to the chef, flap steak is a jack of all trades in the kitchen. Plus, it's cheaper per pound than some better-known cuts like ribeye and tenderloin.

Advertisement

"Flap steak is versatile and works beautifully in dishes like fajitas, tacos, stir-fries, and sandwiches," says Taus. "It's also a great option for dishes like steak salads or even thinly sliced as a topping for rice bowls," Although it's an inexpensive cut, flap steak is loaded with beefy flavor, has a coarse texture that lends itself to seasoning and marinating, and can be prepared in a wide variety of ways.

Flap steak is relatively lean, but when cooked right it remains juicy and tender . It should not be confused with flank steak, which is a different cut although similar in shape and recipe application. Flap steak comes from the bottom sirloin butt, the same part of the animal that holds the tri-tip. (Flank steak, by contrast, is taken from the lower chest or abdomen.)

Advertisement