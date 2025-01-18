Review: Disney's Vietnamese Coffee Churro Is A Delicious Way To Celebrate Lunar New Year

When it comes to Disneyland's best desserts, there are two that immediately come to mind: The pineapple Dole Whip and the churro. Both are delectably luscious and always have long lines full of people yearning for a bite. While these two classics are available 365 days a year, thanks to an influx of annual food events like Disneyland's Festival of Holidays and the Food & Wine Festival, Disney has upped its dessert game by adding unusual twists to their sweet treats. This year's Lunar New Year Festival is no different.

Advertisement

Dedicated to celebrating the arrival of spring and the new year in several Asian communities, the Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure serves up plenty of tasty Asian dishes while treating its fans to dragon dances and characters dressed in their Lunar New Year best. Those activities are a blast, but if you're an adventurous foodie, you can't miss the Marketplace. With 74 different Asian dishes to choose from, you'll definitely find something you'll love. Since I love Disney's churros, though, I wanted to try the special twists the chefs created for this year's event.

In the past, the chefs have added green tea and candied ginger to their Lunar New Year churros. This year, the pastry chefs went in a different direction and created the Vietnamese Coffee Churro and the Toasted Sesame and Red Bean Churro. Since I love Vietnamese coffee, I ran to the churro stand near Goofy's Sky School and grabbed a plate — and I couldn't be happier that I did.

Advertisement