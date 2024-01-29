Disney California Adventure Upgrades The Traditional Whole Fish For Lunar New Year

One of the things we love about the food festivals at Disney California Adventure Park is the variety of interesting and unusual bites you can sample thanks to those cute little kiosks that dot Buena Vista Street. The chefs behind those delectable bites are always coming up with something new and delicious. For this year's Lunar New Year Festival — continuing through February 18 — the park is already making waves with a new char siu version of Disneyland's iconic turkey leg.

But the Disney chefs also pay close attention to what's worked in the past, and so they always offer several tried-and-true options that are fan favorites. The whole fish is one such dish. Yes, we said a whole fish. Available at Paradise Garden Grill, this dish is a classic Asian entree that will easily serve two or more people. While the food team brought the whole fish back again this year, they decided to return this traditional Lunar New Year meal to its roots and steam it rather than deep-fry it. Even though that crispy outer shell is missing, this fish is still something to behold.

Joanna Aguayo — a chef for Disney California Adventure's Paradise Pier — and Disney food photographer David Nguyen were nice enough to tell us why the festival organizers made the switch to the whole fish cooking method, and why it's such an important part of the Lunar New Year festivities.