What To Know About Disneyland's Festival Of Holidays Sip And Savor Pass

If you're a foodie visiting Disneyland during the upcoming holiday season, you might want to invest in a Sip and Savor Pass. It's your all-access pass to enjoy different holiday-inspired food and drinks from different cuisines at its annual Disney Festival of Holidays, which runs from November 10, 2023 to January 7, 2024 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland describes the festival as a "seasonal smorgasbord of multicultural and diverse cuisine" on its website.

The Sip and Savor Pass includes eight tickets (or entitlement tabs, as the park refers to them) for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating festival kiosks and dining locations. You can use the pass throughout the season, and even share it with a family member or a friend.

Ready to get your Disney grub on? The pass is available for purchase at Sip and Savor Cart, Seaside Souvenirs, and Festival Gifts at the park for $61 for those with general admission tickets and $56 for Magic Keyholders and expires on January 7, 2024.