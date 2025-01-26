The Crunchy Vegetable You Should Be Stuffing Inside Chicken Breasts

When made right, a stuffed chicken breast is an explosion of creamy tender flavors that bring as much nutrition to your diet as it does delight. The most popular version of this dish we've seen is Stuffed Chicken Valentino which features a filling of cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, herbs, and prosciutto — though it's also common to see a version without the prosciutto. But we're here to tell you to ditch the spinach and add a bolder, crunchier vegetable to your stuffed chicken: asparagus.

While spinach is world-famous for its nutritional value, asparagus carries its own nutritional weight. A member of the onion, leek, and garlic family, asparagus brings folate, iron, and fiber to your diet, which is excellent for digestive health. It's also a great source of vitamin C. And while the nutritional aspects are a huge plus, that's not why we're obsessed with adding asparagus; it's all about the texture for us. Properly roasted asparagus comes out crunchy, with a nice, firm bite which adds a little more depth and integrity to your tender, baked chicken.