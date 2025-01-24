An Unexpected Bread Is The Perfect Choice For Steak Sandwiches

Craving something savory and satisfying for lunch this week, like our steak and chimichurri sandwich? Before you reach for a hoagie roll or white sandwich bread, we want you to know that there's an unexpected type of bread that's the perfect choice for steak sandwiches and it's expert approved. Michelle Wallace (@btweensandwichco on Instagram), the owner and founder of Houston's B'tween Sandwich Co., wants you to use ciabatta bread to make your next steak sandwich. She explained, "For a steak sandwich, I love to pair it with a ciabatta bread. It's sturdy. It provides texture and it's easy to chew through. A light toast on ciabatta bread is always a plus." It's delightful to find fans of ciabatta bread, a food invented to spite the French.

Advertisement

Wallace added, "The thing to remember with bread is to remember to consider how you need it to function in the overall sandwich. Meaning, will it be soft, or have a crusty exterior, or even a chewy center." Ciabatta bread is all of that and more, thus perfect as the vessel for sandwiches like our homemade Philly cheesesteak recipe. You'll easily bite through a satisfyingly crispy crust, getting a nice chew before reaching the gooey cheese and juicy steak. As Wallace mentioned, ciabatta is sturdy, so the sandwich won't become too soggy or fall apart in your hands.