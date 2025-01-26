How Strong Is Steel Reserve Beer?

Choosing a good beer can be tricky. When browsing shelves, you may come across Steel Reserve lagers packaged in silver — High Gravity Lager — or black — Triple Export Malt Liquor — aluminum cans. These drinks pack 8.1% alcohol by volume (ABV), an effective conduit for getting smashed. To give you an example, most lagers clock in around 5% ABV, whereas a strong Belgian beer can deliver somewhere around 8 to 10% ABV in your glass, while a standard glass of wine can range from 11 to 13%. And while some beers summon a blustery 12% ABV and above of a wallop, even sparking some controversy among brewers and connoisseurs about their proper categorization, as long as the beverage isn't distilled, it is still classified as a beer.

Advertisement

To make boozy beers like Steel Reserve, more raw ingredients like cereals and malts are added throughout the brewing process. This is because more fermentable sugars are then produced and converted into alcohol once interactions with yeasts take place. In addition to beer, Steel Reserve also has a line up of flavored products ready to crack open and drink out of a can, including an Alloy Series that includes Spiked Lemon Ice, Spiked Orange Soda, and Spiked Watermelon. Don't let the colorful labels fool you. These, too, all deliver the same punch of an 8% ABV.