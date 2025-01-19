The Milk You Should Never Use For The Perfect Cappuccino
The rise in both the quality and quantity of alternative milks has taken the coffee world by storm, offering professional and home baristas alike even more room for experimentation with different textures and flavors. From banana milk to pistachio, and hazelnut to coconut, there have never been more ways to personalize your coffee order. But, when it comes to recreating the classics — that is, lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and cortados — it's better to stick with a plant milk that simulates the taste, texture, and functionality of dairy milk as closely as possible. And it's especially important when you're making something as frothy as a cappuccino.
One of the key things that differentiates a cappuccino from other classic coffee drinks is the amount of froth it requires. Cappuccinos are traditionally composed of equal parts espresso, milk, and froth — and you're not going to achieve that with just any milk alternative. A creamy, barista edition oat milk is most baristas' first choice, due to its neutral flavor and frothability, followed by almond or cashew (which are not quite as neutral or frothable). But, when it comes to the one milk you should never use for a cappuccino, most would agree that soy milk comes in dead last on the list. With its protein and lipid profile, combined with its high water content, it simply will never froth up firmly enough to pull off the classic cappuccino.
Save the soy for flatter coffee drinks
Just because soy milk doesn't froth up generously enough to make a great cappuccino doesn't mean you can't use it to craft other types of coffee drinks. Obviously, iced drinks are usually fair game for any variety of milk, because they don't require any frothing at all (unless you're making cold foam). Being iced, they also don't pose any threat of curdling, which is the reason why your plant-based creamer or milk sometimes splits when poured into hot coffee and something soy milk is known for.
When using soy milk as a substitute for creamer in hot coffee, it's best to let it cool down a little first or reach for another alternative — such as Califa Farms, the oat-based creamer our taste tester ranked the best. But soy milk can withstand some heat. Poured cold and heated gently using the steaming wand attached to your espresso machine or in a standing milk frother, soy milk can build enough foam to pull off something like a latte. It just might take some practice to get right.
Frothing milk is a learned skill, and frothing alternative milks is another one. If you're new to it, there are 12 milk-frother tips and tricks you should know. But it all starts with the kind of milk you choose, so don't be too hard on yourself if the results aren't perfect the first time.