The Milk You Should Never Use For The Perfect Cappuccino

The rise in both the quality and quantity of alternative milks has taken the coffee world by storm, offering professional and home baristas alike even more room for experimentation with different textures and flavors. From banana milk to pistachio, and hazelnut to coconut, there have never been more ways to personalize your coffee order. But, when it comes to recreating the classics — that is, lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and cortados — it's better to stick with a plant milk that simulates the taste, texture, and functionality of dairy milk as closely as possible. And it's especially important when you're making something as frothy as a cappuccino.

One of the key things that differentiates a cappuccino from other classic coffee drinks is the amount of froth it requires. Cappuccinos are traditionally composed of equal parts espresso, milk, and froth — and you're not going to achieve that with just any milk alternative. A creamy, barista edition oat milk is most baristas' first choice, due to its neutral flavor and frothability, followed by almond or cashew (which are not quite as neutral or frothable). But, when it comes to the one milk you should never use for a cappuccino, most would agree that soy milk comes in dead last on the list. With its protein and lipid profile, combined with its high water content, it simply will never froth up firmly enough to pull off the classic cappuccino.

