Whether you're preparing a roast for a holiday dinner or simply elevating a weeknight meal, prime rib is an elegant and delicious beef dish with a variety of different methods and techniques for preparation. Typically, using a dry rub on prime rib will yield a gently flavorful crust, but others might prefer to reach for their favorite liquid marinades instead. Meeting in the middle between those two different consistencies is a Japanese staple ingredient known as koji, which can be mixed with rice, salt, and water into a slurry called shio koji. A naturally occurring mold called Aspergillus oryzae, koji has a number of uses and, when mixed into a shio koji, makes a tongue-tingling marinade for your next prime rib roast.

Though it might sound offputting to be using mold in food, koji is widely used in the fermentation of many popular Japanese ingredients including soy sauce, miso paste, sake, and rice vinegar. Rather than mixing up your own slurry of shio koji from a powder, you can actually buy a bottled version of golden liquid shio koji such as Hanamaruki Liquid Ekitai Shio Koji (available on Amazon) for your own home cooking. The umami flavors present in this liquid make it the ideal marinade for your prime rib with a heavy punch of saltiness and robust taste. It's simple to use for a slow-roasted rib roast recipe, particularly when swapped in place of regular salt.