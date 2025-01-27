A Game-Changing Bread Tip For Better Toasted Sandwiches

A crisp crunch into a toasted sandwich hits the spot. But is there a way to up your toasting game? Yes. Mason Hereford, chef behind celebrated New Orleans' retro sandwich diner Turkey and the Wolf told Food and Wine his an all-important tip: Leave thick-sliced toasted bread on a wire rack for 30 seconds. He explains: "Because the air is able to go around the bread, it'll have time to cool down so the center won't steam." He says the most popular sandwich at his restaurant is "fried bologna made with big toast" and that because the bread is thick-cut it must cool before being used in the sandwich.

It's the same reason why you should toast both sides of your bread for grilled cheese; you're pursuing the crispiest dish possible. A steamy center is a recipe for disaster and a one-way ticket to Flopville. And nobody wants a soggy toasted sandwich. It's easy to overlook Hereford's strategy when rushing to serve the cheese still hot and melted: Chefs often focus on thawing bread ahead of time and using thicker slices instead. However, allowing the toasted bread to cool — and also letting the sandwich cool before cutting — are important steps, and now you know why. You can even take toastie resting one step further by propping the bread at an angle to avoid steam accumulation.

Whether you're craving a stacked Tex-Mex grilled cheese recipe or an all-time favorite tuna melt, perfecting this simple technique works a treat. Hereford's lesson in patience is a game-changing tip when bettering your toasted sandwiches. Don't fall prey to the rushed approach.

