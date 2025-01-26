What Exactly Is Dry Yogurt And How Do You Make It?

Yogurt is a creamy, tangy, and healthy part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner — whether it's the foundation for your favorite granola, a garnish to cool off a spicy bowl of chili, or even a substitute for cream cheese to incorporate into a delicious cheesecake recipe. Another transformation it can make is dry yogurt, a viral trend demonstrated by countless social media videos. As its name implies, yogurt of your choice drained of excess moisture, resulting in a novel, spreadable, more solidified texture.

The process of making dry yogurt is hands-off and simple, requiring minimal equipment. You can use any type of yogurt, whether it's a strawberry-flavored sweet cup or a high-protein Greek yogurt. Simply spoon a cup of yogurt onto a cheese cloth- or paper towel-covered plate or colander, cover the yogurt with the cloth, set a heavy plate or bowl on top, and stick it in the fridge for two days. The yogurt will shed a good amount of water content, transforming into a cheese or labneh-like texture with a much more concentrated tang. After all, labneh is essentially strained yogurt and salt. When you take the yogurt out of the fridge, drain the water, and unwrap the cloth, you can transfer it to a plate and form it into a mound or ball to serve like cheese, or spread it onto a piece of toast or into a breakfast bowl.

