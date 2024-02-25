The Simple Way To Turn Yogurt Into Cream Cheese

Making cheesy products at home often sounds like more trouble than it's worth, but if you've ever wanted to try it out, turning yogurt into cream cheese is quite simple. Here's what you'll need: Greek yogurt, salt, cheesecloth, a piece of string, and a rubber band (or a hair tie) — That's it! A little patience won't hurt too because, even though this process is easy, it takes about a day to complete.

Start off by thoroughly mixing salt into your Greek yogurt, about ¼ teaspoon of the former per cup of the latter. The salt serves to enhance the flavor, but primarily to draw out the liquid so it separates out. Scoop the mixture into your cheesecloth, and secure the edges together at the top with a rubber band so that it resembles a dairy-filled dumpling. You'll want to find somewhere the liquid can strain out of the cloth overnight; this can mean hanging it up over a bowl in the fridge or tying it to the faucet in your sink. In the morning, all you'll have to do is open up your wrapper and scoop your cream cheese into a bowl. Wondering how your yogurt got so thick and creamy? It's because you've taken an already-strained dairy product (Greek yogurt) and strained it once more to squeeze out any remaining liquid.