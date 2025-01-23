The Absolute Best Type Of Tofu For Roasting
While that jiggly, pale-colored block of soy can be a little intimidating, believe us: When it comes to tofu, there's nothing to be scared of. As long as you have a good-quality tofu press and a thoughtful recipe, the process of preparing tofu is a total breeze. There are a variety of ways to prepare tofu to fit your taste, from grilled to scrambled to baked. Baked or roasted tofu is one of the easiest, most hands-off methods, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the ins and outs of tofu preparation. Once you've pressed your tofu, all that's required is a bit of seasoning, and you're ready to throw it in the oven to crisp up. If you decide to roast your tofu, though, be aware that you can't just choose any old pack of tofu from the grocery store. Roasted tofu is best made with extra-firm or super-firm tofu, since it's less likely to break apart and crumble in the oven.
This important tip for roasting tofu comes from Ayomari, who was grand manger at LA's vegan and vegetarian Elf Cafe. He stresses the importance of choosing the right variety of tofu, since there are so many different kinds out there. "You should always use extra-firm or super-firm tofu for roasting," he writes. "These blocks have a tougher consistency that does not break apart as easily and can withstand the heat of your oven." If you were to use a medium or silken tofu for roasting, it would probably break apart before you even got it onto the baking tray. It's such a delicate, watery consistency that simply coating it in seasoning would cause it to crumble.
What determines a tofu's consistency?
Now that you know which types of tofu to use for roasting, you might be wondering what, exactly, makes a tofu extra-firm versus silken or medium. After all, each type of tofu is made with the same ingredient: dried soybeans. So what makes certain tofus more firm than others? The answer is simple. A tofu's consistency has to do with the amount of water that's pressed out of it before it is packaged and placed on the shelf. While extra- or super-firm tofu still needs to be pressed before you roast it in the oven, their water content is generally much lower than that of a silken tofu, which is about 80 percent water.
As water is pressed out of tofu, its fat and protein content increases, so firmer tofu actually has over twice the amount of protein that silken tofu does. So, not only does extra- and super-firm tofu create the optimal consistency for your roasted tofu, but it's the more nutritious option, too. Before roasting your tofu, you'll want to make sure that you properly season it to give it the taste and texture you're looking for. You can season tofu by tossing it in a marinade ahead of time for a total infusion of flavors. Your marinade can be as simple as olive oil, soy sauce, and cornstarch, to give it a crispy edge. We like adding maple syrup, too, for a bit of sweetness.