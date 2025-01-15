The 20-Year History Of Presidential Coke Bottles

Unless you're one of those people with commemorative plates lining your walls and presidential coins lining your pockets, you've probably never heard of "presidential Coke bottles," but they are, in fact, a thing. The legendary soda company started the tradition with the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush, and continues with it to this day. A Coca-Cola Company spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "The Coca-Cola Company has a tradition of creating commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in celebration of U.S. presidential inaugurations, dating back to 2005."

Advertisement

If you're wondering what a commemorative Coca-Cola bottle is, it's a lot like a regular bottle of Coke, but dressed to impress for the White House. For example, President-Elect Donald Trump's commemorative bottle of Diet Coke, the first ever Diet Coke bottle presented to a president in this manner, came in a bright red box, with a note about the brand's economic contributions and pride. The company ended the note with a statement that said, "We're proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative [bottle of Coca-Cola]."

Gifted to Trump by the CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey, the bottle of Diet Coke and its accompanying note present a stark difference in tone from the brand's previous statement. As some may recall, the brand expressed disgust in the events of January 6, 2021, which saw a mob of Trump supporters who were upset that he lost the election staging an attack on The Capitol.

Advertisement