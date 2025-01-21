The One Kitchen Tool You Need When Working With Gluten-Free Pie Dough

While a conventional pie crust recipe calls for the flaky, decadent combination of wheat flour, butter, and shortening, gluten-free pie dough is now more accessible than ever thanks to numerous flour alternatives. While the substitute is easy, the dough itself has a different raw consistency that may prove hard to work with. Luckily, there's a simple kitchen tool that can help you handle a sticky gluten-free pie dough — and it's a pantry mainstay you probably always have on hand.

Cling wrap like this Glad Press'n Seal will help you roll and transfer the dough to a baking pan without it sticking to surfaces, your hands, or the rolling pin. You can use the same cling wrap you envelop the disc of gluten-free dough to chill it as one of the protective layers. Simply unwrap the clingy plastic from around the dough disc, stretching it back to its original sheet. Then, you can use it to flip the disc back onto a wood board also covered with a sheet of plastic wrap. The plastic wrap will shield the rolling pin and surface from the sticky dough, allowing you to smoothly flatten the dough to the desired circumference. To transfer the dough into the pan, peel the top layer of cling wrap from the dough, and use the bottom foundation of cling wrap as a hands-free method to flip the pie crust into the pan. Finally, peel the cling wrap off of the inverted dough and crimp the crust with your fingers.

