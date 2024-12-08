Give Yourself Extra Time To Make Gluten-Free Pie Dough. Here's Why

With the clocks racing toward the holidays, it's officially time to start prepping those festive pie dishes. With endless variations out there, it can be hard to pin down exactly what considerations you need to take into account, especially if you're baking for someone with a dietary requirement. Creating a perfect gluten-free crust can be daunting but the key to achieving those tender flakes we all dream of is simple. Never rush your dough.

Advertisement

Gluten-free pie doughs can be harder to work with than conventional ones due to a number of factors. Gluten is made up of two types of proteins that bind together and provide support for doughs and batters. When you take it away, crusts can lose shape and crumble. Gluten-free flours are also more absorbent, leading to stickier doughs that can be harder to roll out. Rest is particularly important in order to combat all of these factors, as is temperature. Not only does your butter need to be cold to make a good gluten-free pie crust, but you also need to give your dough time to chill before rolling.