Here's What It Means When Your Nespresso Milk Frother Starts Blinking Red

A Nespresso milk frother is an awesome investment if you love foamy coffees full of body, like cappuccinos, or you dream of cozy hot chocolates. The nifty appliance is also useful for making cold foam that sits on top of frappuccinos, cold brews, and iced lattes. All you need to do is pour your milk of choice (dairy and plant-based both work) into the canister until it reaches the maximum fill line for either foam or steamed milk, press the button on the front or the base, depending on the model, and wait a few seconds for it to heat up and produce an aerated froth. The button turns red for hot foam and blue for cold foam. However, if your Nespresso milk frother starts blinking red, you need to take notice as it means it's got too hot and may switch its heat cycle off automatically.

Advertisement

One reason the gadget can start flashing red is if you're using it again and again without allowing it to cool off in between froths. For example, you might be trying to quickly prepare a series of foamy coffees for friends, instead of making your usual single cup of Java in the morning. The solution is to rinse the canister out with cold water after each use to lower its temperature. If you use it repeatedly without cooling it, the safety thermostat will be triggered, which will stop the whisk at the base of the attachment from spinning and whipping air into your milk.