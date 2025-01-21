The Lesser-Known Lasagna Style That's Perfect For Pesto Lovers

People who love the fresh herbal taste of pesto don't need to be content with just penne and fusilli. There is actually a lasagna out there that is perfect for you. While Americans may have an affinity for the cheese- and red sauce-heavy styles of lasagna that originated in southern Italy, there is an amazing diversity of lasagna recipes in the country that reflect its amazing regional diversity. Beyond the classic lasagna Bolognese, which uses béchamel instead of ricotta or mozzarella, there are lasagnas that eschew red sauce entirely for creamy mushrooms sauces or hearty mixtures of chopped meat and wine. True to the Italian love of local specialties, in the region of Liguria, you'll find a lasagna made with pesto.

The dish hails from the coastal region of northwest Italy, centered around the city of Genoa, which is naturally the original home of pesto. It takes several names, being called Lasagne alla Portofino or Lasagne alla Genovese, but each take on the recipe layers the lasagna with freshly made pesto and a creamy béchamel sauce. These two essential components combine to create a lasagna that is both fresh and hearty. From there, the pesto lasagna can get further additions — such as other fresh green vegetables. One of the most common local styles stuffs the lasagna with green beans and boiled potatoes in addition to the pesto, for a filling and satisfying vegetarian meal.