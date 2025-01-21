The Lesser-Known Lasagna Style That's Perfect For Pesto Lovers
People who love the fresh herbal taste of pesto don't need to be content with just penne and fusilli. There is actually a lasagna out there that is perfect for you. While Americans may have an affinity for the cheese- and red sauce-heavy styles of lasagna that originated in southern Italy, there is an amazing diversity of lasagna recipes in the country that reflect its amazing regional diversity. Beyond the classic lasagna Bolognese, which uses béchamel instead of ricotta or mozzarella, there are lasagnas that eschew red sauce entirely for creamy mushrooms sauces or hearty mixtures of chopped meat and wine. True to the Italian love of local specialties, in the region of Liguria, you'll find a lasagna made with pesto.
The dish hails from the coastal region of northwest Italy, centered around the city of Genoa, which is naturally the original home of pesto. It takes several names, being called Lasagne alla Portofino or Lasagne alla Genovese, but each take on the recipe layers the lasagna with freshly made pesto and a creamy béchamel sauce. These two essential components combine to create a lasagna that is both fresh and hearty. From there, the pesto lasagna can get further additions — such as other fresh green vegetables. One of the most common local styles stuffs the lasagna with green beans and boiled potatoes in addition to the pesto, for a filling and satisfying vegetarian meal.
Ligurian lasagna uses a sauce of pesto and bechamel
Because it's the central flavor of the whole dish, a Ligurian-style lasagna should only be layered with the best pesto you can make, as fresh pesto is world's better than anything you'll get from a jar. Once you've made the pesto and béchamel, it's as easy as layering both sauces between each lasagna layer, and baking until the noodles are cooked through and the sauce on top is browned. Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano is usually added to the béchamel for more flavor, and mozzarella can be layered in with the sauce or grated on top for a meltier and cheesier experience (though it can easily be left out for a lighter meal).
While you can use any normal lasagna noodle, the pesto does not need to be baked as long as other sauces, so you may want to be careful and make sure you boil your noodles first (instead of using no-boil) to ensure they are cooked through by the end. The simplest version of pesto lasagna is going to be delicious on it's own, but it's a great vehicle for fresh vegetables as well. If you are adding potatoes they should be boiled whole until tender before being sliced and layered into the dish. While green beans are classic, Ligurian lasagna is also great with sliced zucchini or asparagus. Who knew lasagna could taste so green and fresh?