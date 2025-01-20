Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning: What Gluten-Free Diners Should Be Aware Of

Dining at Texas Roadhouse can be challenging for gluten-free patrons because many of the chain's menu items are cooked from scratch, heightening the possibility of cross-contamination. The eatery's hand-cut steak is also concerning, not because the meat contains gluten (it doesn't), but because Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning is not gluten-free. At first glance, this seems surprising. How can steak seasoning — especially one that consists of simple, secret ingredients like salt, sugar, herbs, and spices — contain gluten? One nonprofit dedicated to advocating for people with celiac disease has the answer.

According to Beyond Celiac, individual herbs and spices, such as basil, onion, and garlic, are naturally gluten-free. However, some spice and seasoning manufacturers add wheat starch or another anti-caking agent to their seasoning mixes. Since wheat starch contains gluten, incorporating it into a seasoning mix would make the blend off-limits for those with celiac disease. Back in 2013, Food Safety News reported that a small amount of anti-caking agent does not need to be listed on a product label because the agent is considered a processing aid rather than an ingredient.

As of December 2024, Texas Roadhouse now lists its steak seasoning recipe on its website, though wheat starch is not listed. However, diners with gluten intolerance and celiac disease have reported online via social media that the seasoning is not gluten-free, with some noting adverse reactions. For those concerned about potential gluten exposure, it may be best to avoid it altogether. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse does caution diners that its prime rib marinade contains wheat.

